Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market: Current Status, Statistics, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2020-2024

Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market Overview

The Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increasing adoption of BYOD across various organizations for purposes such as providing mobile workstation, convenience, and talent retention is driving the demand for mobile anti-malware market. Over the past decade, malware has been amongst the significant risk for mobile users. Trojans are hard to identify, and have a variety of capabilities, and have been common among cybercriminals. Also, the adoption of smartphones is quickly outpacing other home gadgets which are driving the demand.

– The global usage of mobile devices has grown exponentially; the devices are usually connected over a network which is susceptible to attacks. According to Hostingtribunal, the mobile internet has grown 504% in daily media consumption since 2011, and as of January 2019, 4.4 billion people were active internet users.

– The growing trend of BYOD across various organizations is emphasizing the need for mobile anti-malware applications for data security which employees operate on from remote locations. According to Dell, 61% of Gen Y and 50% of 30+ aged workers believe the tech tools they use in their personal lives are more effective and productive than those used at their workplace.

– The growing number of vulnerabilities on mobile devices provide an opening for hacking, as hackers usually need access to a smartphone to steal data and 89% of vulnerabilities can be exploited using malware; This is one of the reasons driving the market. According to Positive Technologies, high-risk vulnerabilities were found in 38% of mobile applications for iOS and 43% of Android apps.

– Lack of awareness about malware attacks and security issues of mobile devices is restraining the adoption of mobile anti-malware on the devices. However, with the increased offering of free anti-malware software on new devices and awareness programs carried by various vendors is expected to overcome this.

Scope of the Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market Report

Anti-Malware prevents mobile devices from various malware such as adware, spyware, Trojans, and various others. This solution is used in mobile devices such as phones, tablets, and various others. The scope of our study is geographically limited to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Android OS Based Devices Augmented the Market

– Malware campaigns have targeted users on Google Play stores almost since its inception. From the very first banking Trojan, dubbed Droid09, to the latest ad-click fraud/Bitcoin-mining latent apps, plague the store week after week. For instance, CheckPoint an Israeli software security firm report mentioned that recently malicious apps from a campaign called “Agent Smith” have been downloaded to 25 million Android devices in July 2019 and Google had removed 16 apps from the play store that were infected by this.

– Android is the most used OS for mobile devices; the malware is targetted explicitly for the OS to ensure spreading and sharing of the malware to as many devices as possible across the globe. According to StatCounter, by May 2019, Android OS global market share stood at 76.08%.

– Backdoor malware is common in Android as well; this is another way of tricking users. According to Mcafee report; TimpDoor, an Android-based malware family which appeared in March 2018 and experienced explosive growth in September, becoming the leading mobile backdoor family by more than two times. Owing to the presence of such malware issues, the demand for anti-malware is expected to go up.

– Android Grabos was one of the most significant malware campaigns during late 2017 and early 2018. It pushed unwanted apps on unsuspecting users and is commonly known as the pay-per-download scam. As per reports, a total of 144 apps were identified and taken down. Moreover, an estimated 17.5 million global smartphone devices downloaded apps from the campaign before they were taken down.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold Significant Share of the Market.

– The region is home to nearly half the population of the world and according to GSMA, the unique mobile subscribers during fiscal 2018 stood at 2.8 billion with a penetration rate of 67% and is expected to reach 3.1 billion by 2025.

– Out of all the connections, 61% have smartphone connections and region is also home to 3.5 billion IoT devices. Due to the sheer number of users and the amount of money and time spent on mobile devices, the region attracts a number of malware attacks.

– China is home to a significant number of mobile users in the region and faces a number of malware threats. According to Qihoo 360, during January 2019 the number of new mobile malware variants observed on the android platform by 360 security stood at 302,000 variants.

– Indian banks in Mumbai are warning customers of the risk of their mobile banking credentials being stolen by malware, masquerading as a Flash player. The warning follows an advisory by Quick Heal Security Labs that it has detected an Android Banking Trojan that targets over 232 banking apps, including those offered by Indian lenders. The malware is known as Android.banker.A2f8a.

Competitive Landscape

The mobile anti-malware market is fragmented and moving towards consolidation, owing to the innovative solutions offered by major vendors in the market. Key players include AO Kaspersky Lab, Avast Software SRO, BitDefender LLC, Lookout Inc., Malwarebytes Inc., etc. Recent developments in the market are-

– JAN 2019 – Avast announced the launch of its annual Threat Landscape Report. This report details the major security trends which are faced by consumers in 2019. The threats are collected and listed by the Avast Threats Labs Team.

Companies Mentioned:

– AO Kaspersky Lab

– Avast Software SRO

– BitDefender LLC

– Lookout Inc.

– Malwarebytes Inc.

– McAfee LLC

– Sophos Ltd

– Symantec Corporation

