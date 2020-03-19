Military Logistics Market accounted for US$ 339.56 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 526.50 Bn by 2027, thereby registering an attractive CAGR growth rate of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027

The economies in the Asia Pacific region are experiencing a noteworthy growth in their military spending. For instance, countries, including Japan and India, boosted their military spending owing to rising tensions with China, as per global arms spending report published by SIPRI. In 2017, the Indian defense spending increased by 5.5% to approximately US$ 63.9 Bn, resulting in ranking India as one of the top five military spenders worldwide. Also, India is anticipated to witness the second highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific Military Logistics market, after China. The report further states that the Government of India is planning to modernize, expand, and improve the operational capability of defense, partially owing to rising tension with Pakistan and China.

Top Key Players:- AECOM, ANHAM FZCO, Aselsan A.S., BAE Systems PLC, DynCorp International LLC, Fluor Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., KBR, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales SA

Currently, the global military logistics market is dominated by some prominent market players with notable experience in meeting the military logistics requirement through years of engagement with the military of different countries. The market players present in military logistics market are mainly focused on maintaining long-term relations with the governments.

Military Logistics market is segmented on the basis of the type and mode of transportation. The military logistics is primarily dominated by the logistics & distribution segment owing to notable demand for ensuring the existing supply of various components, devices, gears, food & medical supplies, and equipment among other logistical and operational support. However, the rise in emphasis towards achieving superior operational efficiencies along with reduced military budgets has propelled the demand for various optimization, executive management, and consulting related services.

Growing geopolitical instabilities amongst the warring nations of the world have thrust the countries to adopt a powerful military approach to safeguard national and international interests. On this fact, these forces are strengthening their abilities with advanced technologies in terms of ammunition, artilleries, and transportation facilities. This factor drives the demand for the supply of various war equipment and is positively impacting on the military logistics market.

