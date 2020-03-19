Hoodies Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2026
Global Hoodies Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.
Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Hoodies Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Hoodies Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Hoodies market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Global Hoodies Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.
Top Key Players of the Global Hoodies Market: Nike, Adidas, Chanel, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Pierre Cardin, UA, Zara, PUMA, Lining, 361°, Uniqlo, Patagonia, The North Face, Champion, Fox, Gildan, Hanes, Hollister, Forever 21, SALOMON
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Hoodies Market Report:
✔Top Key Company Profiles.
✔Main Business and Rival Information
✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
✔Market Size And Growth Rate
✔Company Market Share
Global Hoodies Market Segmentation By Product: Men’s, Women, Kid’s
Global Hoodies Market Segmentation By Application: Online Store, Supermarket, Direct Store
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Hoodies Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Hoodies Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
*Which segment is currently leading the market?
*In which region will the market find its highest growth?
*Which players will take the lead in the market?
*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Table of Contents
1 Hoodies Market Overview
1.1 Hoodies Product Overview
1.2 Hoodies Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Men’s
1.2.2 Women
1.2.3 Kid’s
1.3 Global Hoodies Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Hoodies Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Hoodies Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Hoodies Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Hoodies Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Hoodies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Hoodies Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Hoodies Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Hoodies Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Hoodies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Hoodies Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Hoodies Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hoodies Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Hoodies Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Hoodies Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Hoodies Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Hoodies Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Hoodies Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hoodies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Hoodies Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Hoodies Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hoodies Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Hoodies as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hoodies Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Hoodies Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Hoodies Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Hoodies Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Hoodies Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Hoodies Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Hoodies Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Hoodies Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Hoodies Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Hoodies Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Hoodies Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Hoodies Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Hoodies Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Hoodies Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Hoodies Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Hoodies Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Hoodies Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Hoodies Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Hoodies by Application
4.1 Hoodies Segment by Application
4.1.1 Online Store
4.1.2 Supermarket
4.1.3 Direct Store
4.2 Global Hoodies Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Hoodies Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Hoodies Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Hoodies Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Hoodies by Application
4.5.2 Europe Hoodies by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Hoodies by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Hoodies by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Hoodies by Application
5 North America Hoodies Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Hoodies Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Hoodies Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Hoodies Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Hoodies Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Hoodies Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Hoodies Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Hoodies Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Hoodies Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Hoodies Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Hoodies Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hoodies Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hoodies Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hoodies Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hoodies Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Hoodies Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Hoodies Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Hoodies Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Hoodies Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Hoodies Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Hoodies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hoodies Business
10.1 Nike
10.1.1 Nike Corporation Information
10.1.2 Nike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Nike Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Nike Hoodies Products Offered
10.1.5 Nike Recent Development
10.2 Adidas
10.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information
10.2.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Adidas Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 Adidas Recent Development
10.3 Chanel
10.3.1 Chanel Corporation Information
10.3.2 Chanel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Chanel Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Chanel Hoodies Products Offered
10.3.5 Chanel Recent Development
10.4 Prada
10.4.1 Prada Corporation Information
10.4.2 Prada Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Prada Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Prada Hoodies Products Offered
10.4.5 Prada Recent Development
10.5 Louis Vuitton
10.5.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information
10.5.2 Louis Vuitton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Louis Vuitton Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Louis Vuitton Hoodies Products Offered
10.5.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Development
10.6 Burberry
10.6.1 Burberry Corporation Information
10.6.2 Burberry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Burberry Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Burberry Hoodies Products Offered
10.6.5 Burberry Recent Development
10.7 Pierre Cardin
10.7.1 Pierre Cardin Corporation Information
10.7.2 Pierre Cardin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Pierre Cardin Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Pierre Cardin Hoodies Products Offered
10.7.5 Pierre Cardin Recent Development
10.8 UA
10.8.1 UA Corporation Information
10.8.2 UA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 UA Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 UA Hoodies Products Offered
10.8.5 UA Recent Development
10.9 Zara
10.9.1 Zara Corporation Information
10.9.2 Zara Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Zara Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Zara Hoodies Products Offered
10.9.5 Zara Recent Development
10.10 PUMA
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Hoodies Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 PUMA Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 PUMA Recent Development
10.11 Lining
10.11.1 Lining Corporation Information
10.11.2 Lining Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Lining Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Lining Hoodies Products Offered
10.11.5 Lining Recent Development
10.12 361°
10.12.1 361° Corporation Information
10.12.2 361° Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 361° Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 361° Hoodies Products Offered
10.12.5 361° Recent Development
10.13 Uniqlo
10.13.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information
10.13.2 Uniqlo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Uniqlo Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Uniqlo Hoodies Products Offered
10.13.5 Uniqlo Recent Development
10.14 Patagonia
10.14.1 Patagonia Corporation Information
10.14.2 Patagonia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Patagonia Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Patagonia Hoodies Products Offered
10.14.5 Patagonia Recent Development
10.15 The North Face
10.15.1 The North Face Corporation Information
10.15.2 The North Face Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 The North Face Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 The North Face Hoodies Products Offered
10.15.5 The North Face Recent Development
10.16 Champion
10.16.1 Champion Corporation Information
10.16.2 Champion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Champion Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Champion Hoodies Products Offered
10.16.5 Champion Recent Development
10.17 Fox
10.17.1 Fox Corporation Information
10.17.2 Fox Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Fox Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Fox Hoodies Products Offered
10.17.5 Fox Recent Development
10.18 Gildan
10.18.1 Gildan Corporation Information
10.18.2 Gildan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Gildan Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Gildan Hoodies Products Offered
10.18.5 Gildan Recent Development
10.19 Hanes
10.19.1 Hanes Corporation Information
10.19.2 Hanes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Hanes Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Hanes Hoodies Products Offered
10.19.5 Hanes Recent Development
10.20 Hollister
10.20.1 Hollister Corporation Information
10.20.2 Hollister Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Hollister Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Hollister Hoodies Products Offered
10.20.5 Hollister Recent Development
10.21 Forever 21
10.21.1 Forever 21 Corporation Information
10.21.2 Forever 21 Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Forever 21 Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Forever 21 Hoodies Products Offered
10.21.5 Forever 21 Recent Development
10.22 SALOMON
10.22.1 SALOMON Corporation Information
10.22.2 SALOMON Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 SALOMON Hoodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 SALOMON Hoodies Products Offered
10.22.5 SALOMON Recent Development
11 Hoodies Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Hoodies Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Hoodies Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
