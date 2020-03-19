Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026
Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.
Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Wireless Charging Powerbank market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.
Top Key Players of the Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Market: Nillkin, Mipow, Panasonic, Yoobao, Momax, McdodoTech, Maxfield, Samsung, Philips, LUXA2, Huawei, Goal Zero, Qi-Infinity, ZENS, Xtorm (Telco Accessories）, Shenzhen Awesome Technology, Yota Devices, EXCELL
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Report:
✔Top Key Company Profiles.
✔Main Business and Rival Information
✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
✔Market Size And Growth Rate
✔Company Market Share
Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Segmentation By Product: Below 3000mAh, 3001-5000mAh, 5001-10000mAh, Above 10000mAh
Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Segmentation By Application: Mobile, Tablet, Media Device, Other
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Wireless Charging Powerbank Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Wireless Charging Powerbank Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
*Which segment is currently leading the market?
*In which region will the market find its highest growth?
*Which players will take the lead in the market?
*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Table of Contents
1 Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Overview
1.1 Wireless Charging Powerbank Product Overview
1.2 Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Below 3000mAh
1.2.2 3001-5000mAh
1.2.3 5001-10000mAh
1.2.4 Above 10000mAh
1.3 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Wireless Charging Powerbank Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wireless Charging Powerbank Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wireless Charging Powerbank as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Charging Powerbank Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Wireless Charging Powerbank Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank by Application
4.1 Wireless Charging Powerbank Segment by Application
4.1.1 Mobile
4.1.2 Tablet
4.1.3 Media Device
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Wireless Charging Powerbank Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Wireless Charging Powerbank by Application
4.5.2 Europe Wireless Charging Powerbank by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Powerbank by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Wireless Charging Powerbank by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Powerbank by Application
5 North America Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Powerbank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Wireless Charging Powerbank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless Charging Powerbank Business
10.1 Nillkin
10.1.1 Nillkin Corporation Information
10.1.2 Nillkin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Nillkin Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Nillkin Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.1.5 Nillkin Recent Development
10.2 Mipow
10.2.1 Mipow Corporation Information
10.2.2 Mipow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Mipow Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 Mipow Recent Development
10.3 Panasonic
10.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.3.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Panasonic Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Panasonic Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.4 Yoobao
10.4.1 Yoobao Corporation Information
10.4.2 Yoobao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Yoobao Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Yoobao Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.4.5 Yoobao Recent Development
10.5 Momax
10.5.1 Momax Corporation Information
10.5.2 Momax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Momax Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Momax Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.5.5 Momax Recent Development
10.6 McdodoTech
10.6.1 McdodoTech Corporation Information
10.6.2 McdodoTech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 McdodoTech Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 McdodoTech Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.6.5 McdodoTech Recent Development
10.7 Maxfield
10.7.1 Maxfield Corporation Information
10.7.2 Maxfield Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Maxfield Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Maxfield Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.7.5 Maxfield Recent Development
10.8 Samsung
10.8.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.8.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Samsung Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Samsung Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.8.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.9 Philips
10.9.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.9.2 Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Philips Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Philips Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.9.5 Philips Recent Development
10.10 LUXA2
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Wireless Charging Powerbank Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 LUXA2 Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 LUXA2 Recent Development
10.11 Huawei
10.11.1 Huawei Corporation Information
10.11.2 Huawei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Huawei Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Huawei Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.11.5 Huawei Recent Development
10.12 Goal Zero
10.12.1 Goal Zero Corporation Information
10.12.2 Goal Zero Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Goal Zero Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Goal Zero Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.12.5 Goal Zero Recent Development
10.13 Qi-Infinity
10.13.1 Qi-Infinity Corporation Information
10.13.2 Qi-Infinity Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Qi-Infinity Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Qi-Infinity Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.13.5 Qi-Infinity Recent Development
10.14 ZENS
10.14.1 ZENS Corporation Information
10.14.2 ZENS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 ZENS Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 ZENS Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.14.5 ZENS Recent Development
10.15 Xtorm (Telco Accessories）
10.15.1 Xtorm (Telco Accessories） Corporation Information
10.15.2 Xtorm (Telco Accessories） Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Xtorm (Telco Accessories） Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Xtorm (Telco Accessories） Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.15.5 Xtorm (Telco Accessories） Recent Development
10.16 Shenzhen Awesome Technology
10.16.1 Shenzhen Awesome Technology Corporation Information
10.16.2 Shenzhen Awesome Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Shenzhen Awesome Technology Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Shenzhen Awesome Technology Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.16.5 Shenzhen Awesome Technology Recent Development
10.17 Yota Devices
10.17.1 Yota Devices Corporation Information
10.17.2 Yota Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Yota Devices Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Yota Devices Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.17.5 Yota Devices Recent Development
10.18 EXCELL
10.18.1 EXCELL Corporation Information
10.18.2 EXCELL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 EXCELL Wireless Charging Powerbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 EXCELL Wireless Charging Powerbank Products Offered
10.18.5 EXCELL Recent Development
11 Wireless Charging Powerbank Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Wireless Charging Powerbank Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Wireless Charging Powerbank Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
‘
