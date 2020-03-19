Chlorine Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2026

In 2029, the Chlorine market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Chlorine market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Chlorine market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Chlorine market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Chlorine market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Chlorine market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Chlorine market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Market: Dynamics

The world chlorine market is projected to be pampered for a strong growth in the years to come due to the inspiring growth in the pharmaceuticals sector. As per seasoned analysts, it is approximated that chlorine chemistry could play a significant role in the manufacture of an over 70.0% of the prescriptions vended by the pharmaceuticals sector on a global platform.

Medical drugs that contain chlorine as an ingredient are prescribed for treating a number of diseases and conditions. These could include inflammation, epilepsy, asthma, high blood pressure, anemia, depression, stomach ulcers, diabetes, cancer, and high cholesterol. For an estimated 25.0% of medicines, chlorine could be engaged in the last step of drug formulation. Besides this, chlorine could act out a supporting role in the synthesis of drugs.

Global Chlorine Market: Segmentation

The international chlorine market is forecasted to be classified into four critical segments, i.e. vinyls, organic chemicals, water treatment, and chlorinated intermediates. According to the expert analysis of the market researchers, vinyls could bag a larger share by the end of 2022. This segment secured a share of 48.8% in 2017.

By geography, the international chlorine market is predicted to witness the attainment of the first position in terms of share by Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ). The domination of APEJ could continue to prevail throughout the course of the forecast timeframe 2017–2022. North America and Japan are anticipated to be among the other attractive markets for chlorine, whereas the Middle East and Africa (MEA) could grow at a slow pace. Latin America and Europe are also expected to join the race.

Global Chlorine Market: Competition

In view of competition, the worldwide chlorine market could testify the presence of Ercros S.A, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, FMC Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Tosoh Corporation. Merger and acquisition could hold a robust status in the market as private equity and strategic buyers seek to cash in on business opportunities. This is envisaged to be driven by underpinning high deal valuations, willingly available financing at smart rates, and solid corporate balance sheets.

Research Methodology of Chlorine Market Report

The global Chlorine market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Chlorine market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Chlorine market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.