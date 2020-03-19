E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size, Share, Development by 2026|Apple Inc. (US), Samsung (KOR), Gemalto NV (NL)

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Leading Players

Apple Inc. (US), Samsung (KOR), Gemalto NV (NL), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (GER), NTT DOCOMO (JP), OT-Morpho (FR), Telefonica S.A. (ESP), Sierra Wireless, Inc (CA), STMicroelectronics (CH), Deutsche Telekom AG (GER)

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Segmentation by Product

TheSMD, SIP

E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Segmentation by Application

M2M, Wearable & Companion Devices, Tablets & Laptops, Smartphones

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Overview

1.1 E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Product Overview

1.2 E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 SMD

1.2.2 SIP

1.3 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) by Application

4.1 E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Segment by Application

4.1.1 M2M

4.1.2 Wearable & Companion Devices

4.1.3 Tablets & Laptops

4.1.4 Smartphones

4.2 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) by Application

4.5.2 Europe E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) by Application 5 North America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Business

10.1 Apple Inc. (US)

10.1.1 Apple Inc. (US) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Apple Inc. (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Apple Inc. (US) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Apple Inc. (US) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Products Offered

10.1.5 Apple Inc. (US) Recent Development

10.2 Samsung (KOR)

10.2.1 Samsung (KOR) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Samsung (KOR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Samsung (KOR) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Samsung (KOR) Recent Development

10.3 Gemalto NV (NL)

10.3.1 Gemalto NV (NL) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Gemalto NV (NL) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Gemalto NV (NL) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Gemalto NV (NL) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Products Offered

10.3.5 Gemalto NV (NL) Recent Development

10.4 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (GER)

10.4.1 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (GER) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (GER) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (GER) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (GER) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Products Offered

10.4.5 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (GER) Recent Development

10.5 NTT DOCOMO (JP)

10.5.1 NTT DOCOMO (JP) Corporation Information

10.5.2 NTT DOCOMO (JP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 NTT DOCOMO (JP) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 NTT DOCOMO (JP) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Products Offered

10.5.5 NTT DOCOMO (JP) Recent Development

10.6 OT-Morpho (FR)

10.6.1 OT-Morpho (FR) Corporation Information

10.6.2 OT-Morpho (FR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 OT-Morpho (FR) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 OT-Morpho (FR) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Products Offered

10.6.5 OT-Morpho (FR) Recent Development

10.7 Telefonica S.A. (ESP)

10.7.1 Telefonica S.A. (ESP) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Telefonica S.A. (ESP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Telefonica S.A. (ESP) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Telefonica S.A. (ESP) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Products Offered

10.7.5 Telefonica S.A. (ESP) Recent Development

10.8 Sierra Wireless, Inc (CA)

10.8.1 Sierra Wireless, Inc (CA) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sierra Wireless, Inc (CA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sierra Wireless, Inc (CA) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sierra Wireless, Inc (CA) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Products Offered

10.8.5 Sierra Wireless, Inc (CA) Recent Development

10.9 STMicroelectronics (CH)

10.9.1 STMicroelectronics (CH) Corporation Information

10.9.2 STMicroelectronics (CH) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 STMicroelectronics (CH) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 STMicroelectronics (CH) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Products Offered

10.9.5 STMicroelectronics (CH) Recent Development

10.10 Deutsche Telekom AG (GER)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Deutsche Telekom AG (GER) E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Deutsche Telekom AG (GER) Recent Development 11 E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 E-SIM Card (Embedded SIM) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

