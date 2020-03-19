Green Concrete Market Growth by Top Companies, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2025

Green concrete Market: Overview

Green concrete also known as geo-polymer concrete is a construction material that can withstand high temperatures, is fire resistant, has great resistance to corrosion and has good solar reflectivity. Green concrete consumes relatively less energy in production and emits less carbon dioxide in comparison to conventional cement, making it an eco-friendly solution. In United State Green Building Council has established Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program for promoting the using of recycled material for reduces the wastes. Such initiatives across the geography creates a positive growth environment for green concrete market. Existing and upcoming regulations has resulted in increased consumption of these advanced construction material. The growth prospects for the market are anticipated to remain positive throughout the forecast period. The market will witness advancement in material technology. Manufacturers in the market are anticipated to focus on cost effective manufacturing techniques, so as to reduce cost of the product, which in turn help in increasing the consumption.

Green Concrete Market: Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rapid industrialization and urbanization has increased the demand for roads, houses, water retention structure, tunnel, bridges and are triggering the global green concrete market. The global Green Concrete market is expected to be increased by rising inclination for environment sustainability, durability and protection. Furthermore, increasing shift of manufacturer headed for ecofriendly concrete from conventional concrete will increase this market.

Restraints:

Due to fluctuating crude oil price, lack of awareness, weakening of petroleum reserves, and unavailability of raw material are expected to hinder the global Green concrete market. Stringent carbon emission norms by International Energy Agency (IEA) is indirectly also expected to affect the growth global green concrete market. Another prime factor which has resulted in slow adoption of green concrete is the relatively higher cost as compared to available conventional products, with lack of awareness consumers are more attracted towards economic products. However, government bodies has been trying to promote using of recyclable material for construction.

Green Concrete Market: Segmentation:

The global green concrete market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type the global green concrete market can be segmented into: cement concrete and lime concrete. On the basis of design, the market for green concrete can be segmented into plain cement concrete, reinforced cement concrete, pre-stressed cement concrete. On the basis of application the global green concrete market can be segmented into: Residential, Industrial, Infrastructure and Framing.

Green Concrete Market: Key Participants:

Examples of some of the market participants in the global green concrete market, identified across the value chain include:

