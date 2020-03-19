Mannan Oligosaccharide Market Growing Demand 2025

Mannan oligosaccharide stands for MOS, is a prebiotic functional ingredient for restraining growth of pathogenic bacteria. MOS is used for preventing of digestive diseases as well as for improving gastrointestinal function. The global mannan oligosaccharide market is expected to have significant growth rate, attributed to growing pharmaceutical industry and high demand for nutritional supplements. Asia-Pacific except Japan has substantial growth in the global mannan oligosaccharide market, owing to rising demand in dietary supplements, growing population, and increasing investment in the pharmaceutical industry.

Global Mannan Oligosaccharide Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global mannan oligosaccharide market is driven by growing demand for processed food, predominance of various diseases, increasing use of prebiotics in animal feed, and growing demand for nutraceutical. Macroeconomic factors such as growing economy, increasing per capita income, Fthe rapid rate of urbanization, and employment rate driving the global mannan oligosaccharide market. However, factors such as shortage of mannan oligosaccharide and increasing cost of raw material are expected to restrain the mannan oligosaccharide market over the forecast period. High investment costs and product pricing may act as a challenge to new participants in the market. Increasing R&D with an aim of application development is expected to provide market participants with opportunities over the forecast period. Factors trending the global mannan oligosaccharide market include the merger and acquisition among the mannan oligosaccharide manufacturers and end-use industries, new product launch, and high demand for nutraceutical across the globe. The company operates in the mannan oligosaccharide market have significantly high opportunity in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America attributed to the significantly growing economy.

Global Mannan Oligosaccharide Market Segmentation:

The global mannan oligosaccharide market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, and region. On the basis of application, the global mannan oligosaccharide market is segmented as dietary supplement, medical application, veterinary food, and others. Among application segment, the dietary supplement segment is expected to have a substantial growth rate in mannan oligosaccharide market, owing to rapidly nutraceutical industry across the globe. On the basis of end-use, the global mannan oligosaccharide market is segmented as the pet food industry, pharmaceutical industry, aquaculture, others, wherein pet food industry segment have significant revenue share and is expected to have substantial growth rate, owing to high demand for nutraceutical industry across the globe.

Global Mannan Oligosaccharide Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, the global mannan oligosaccharide market is fragmented into seven regions — North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific except Japan account for a relatively high value and volume share of the mannan oligosaccharide market, attributed rapidly growing animal feed across the region. The North America region also accounts for the significant value share in the global mannan oligosaccharide market with substantial growth rate, owing to high demand for meat and poultry across the region. Eastern Europe and Japan have moderate growth rate in the global mannan oligosaccharide market. The developing economy such as Middle East Africa and Latin America have a substantial growth in the global mannan oligosaccharide market. Overall, the outlook for the global mannan oligosaccharide market will have a positive growth over the forecast period, growing nutraceutical industry being counterfeiting factors.

Few players in the global mannan oligosaccharide market include

