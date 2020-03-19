Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2026|Chemours (DuPont), FuMa-Tech, Golden Energy Fuel Cell

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Leading Players

Chemours (DuPont), FuMa-Tech, Golden Energy Fuel Cell, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Sumitomo Electric Industries, RedT, UniEnergy Technologies, Gildemeister, Vionxenergy, Big Pawer, Golden Energy Fuel Cell, H2, Inc., Rongke Power

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Segmentation by Product

TheFull-fluorinion Ion Exchange Membrane, Non-fluorinion Ion Exchange Membrane, Others

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Segmentation by Application

Renewable Power Supply, Industrial Grid (Excluding Renewable Power) Adjustment and Management

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Overview

1.1 Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Product Overview

1.2 Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Full-fluorinion Ion Exchange Membrane

1.2.2 Non-fluorinion Ion Exchange Membrane

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) by Application

4.1 Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Renewable Power Supply

4.1.2 Industrial Grid (Excluding Renewable Power) Adjustment and Management

4.2 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) by Application 5 North America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Business

10.1 Chemours (DuPont)

10.1.1 Chemours (DuPont) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Chemours (DuPont) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Chemours (DuPont) Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Chemours (DuPont) Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Products Offered

10.1.5 Chemours (DuPont) Recent Development

10.2 FuMa-Tech

10.2.1 FuMa-Tech Corporation Information

10.2.2 FuMa-Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 FuMa-Tech Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 FuMa-Tech Recent Development

10.3 Golden Energy Fuel Cell

10.3.1 Golden Energy Fuel Cell Corporation Information

10.3.2 Golden Energy Fuel Cell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Golden Energy Fuel Cell Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Golden Energy Fuel Cell Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Products Offered

10.3.5 Golden Energy Fuel Cell Recent Development

10.4 Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics

10.4.1 Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Products Offered

10.4.5 Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics Recent Development

10.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries

10.5.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Products Offered

10.5.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development

10.6 RedT

10.6.1 RedT Corporation Information

10.6.2 RedT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 RedT Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 RedT Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Products Offered

10.6.5 RedT Recent Development

10.7 UniEnergy Technologies

10.7.1 UniEnergy Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 UniEnergy Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 UniEnergy Technologies Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 UniEnergy Technologies Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Products Offered

10.7.5 UniEnergy Technologies Recent Development

10.8 Gildemeister

10.8.1 Gildemeister Corporation Information

10.8.2 Gildemeister Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Gildemeister Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Gildemeister Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Products Offered

10.8.5 Gildemeister Recent Development

10.9 Vionxenergy

10.9.1 Vionxenergy Corporation Information

10.9.2 Vionxenergy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Vionxenergy Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Vionxenergy Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Products Offered

10.9.5 Vionxenergy Recent Development

10.10 Big Pawer

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Big Pawer Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Big Pawer Recent Development

10.11 Golden Energy Fuel Cell

10.11.1 Golden Energy Fuel Cell Corporation Information

10.11.2 Golden Energy Fuel Cell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Golden Energy Fuel Cell Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Golden Energy Fuel Cell Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Products Offered

10.11.5 Golden Energy Fuel Cell Recent Development

10.12 H2, Inc.

10.12.1 H2, Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 H2, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 H2, Inc. Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 H2, Inc. Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Products Offered

10.12.5 H2, Inc. Recent Development

10.13 Rongke Power

10.13.1 Rongke Power Corporation Information

10.13.2 Rongke Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Rongke Power Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Rongke Power Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Products Offered

10.13.5 Rongke Power Recent Development 11 Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

”