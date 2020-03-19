Concentrating Solar Power Market Current And Future Trends, Leading Players 2026|Abengoa Solar, S.A., Brightsource Energy, ACWA Power

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Concentrating Solar Power market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Concentrating Solar Power market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Concentrating Solar Power market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Concentrating Solar Power market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Concentrating Solar Power market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Concentrating Solar Power market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Concentrating Solar Power Market Leading Players

Abengoa Solar, S.A., Brightsource Energy, ACWA Power, Esolar, Solarreserve, LLC, Aalborg CSP A/S., TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH, Alsolen, Archimede Solar Energy, Acciona Energy, Cobra Energia, Frenell GmbH, Nexans, Soltigua, Baysolar CSP, Siemens AG, Solastor

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Concentrating Solar Power market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Concentrating Solar Power Segmentation by Product

TheParabolic Trough, Solar Tower, Linear Fresnel, Dish/Engine Systems

Concentrating Solar Power Segmentation by Application

Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Concentrating Solar Power market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Concentrating Solar Power market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Concentrating Solar Power market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Concentrating Solar Power market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Concentrating Solar Power market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Concentrating Solar Power market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Concentrating Solar Power Market Overview

1.1 Concentrating Solar Power Product Overview

1.2 Concentrating Solar Power Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Parabolic Trough

1.2.2 Solar Tower

1.2.3 Linear Fresnel

1.2.4 Dish/Engine Systems

1.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Concentrating Solar Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Concentrating Solar Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Concentrating Solar Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Concentrating Solar Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Concentrating Solar Power Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Concentrating Solar Power Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Concentrating Solar Power Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Concentrating Solar Power Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Concentrating Solar Power Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Concentrating Solar Power Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Concentrating Solar Power Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Concentrating Solar Power as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Concentrating Solar Power Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Concentrating Solar Power Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Concentrating Solar Power Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Concentrating Solar Power Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Concentrating Solar Power Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Concentrating Solar Power Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Concentrating Solar Power Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Concentrating Solar Power Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Concentrating Solar Power Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Concentrating Solar Power Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Concentrating Solar Power Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Concentrating Solar Power by Application

4.1 Concentrating Solar Power Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Concentrating Solar Power Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Concentrating Solar Power Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Concentrating Solar Power by Application

4.5.2 Europe Concentrating Solar Power by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Concentrating Solar Power by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Concentrating Solar Power by Application 5 North America Concentrating Solar Power Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Concentrating Solar Power Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Concentrating Solar Power Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Concentrating Solar Power Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Concentrating Solar Power Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Concentrating Solar Power Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Concentrating Solar Power Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Concentrating Solar Power Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Concentrating Solar Power Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Concentrating Solar Power Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Concentrating Solar Power Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Concentrating Solar Power Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Concentrating Solar Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Concentrating Solar Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Concentrating Solar Power Business

10.1 Abengoa Solar, S.A.

10.1.1 Abengoa Solar, S.A. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Abengoa Solar, S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Abengoa Solar, S.A. Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Abengoa Solar, S.A. Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.1.5 Abengoa Solar, S.A. Recent Development

10.2 Brightsource Energy

10.2.1 Brightsource Energy Corporation Information

10.2.2 Brightsource Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Brightsource Energy Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Brightsource Energy Recent Development

10.3 ACWA Power

10.3.1 ACWA Power Corporation Information

10.3.2 ACWA Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ACWA Power Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ACWA Power Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.3.5 ACWA Power Recent Development

10.4 Esolar

10.4.1 Esolar Corporation Information

10.4.2 Esolar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Esolar Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Esolar Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.4.5 Esolar Recent Development

10.5 Solarreserve, LLC

10.5.1 Solarreserve, LLC Corporation Information

10.5.2 Solarreserve, LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Solarreserve, LLC Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Solarreserve, LLC Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.5.5 Solarreserve, LLC Recent Development

10.6 Aalborg CSP A/S.

10.6.1 Aalborg CSP A/S. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Aalborg CSP A/S. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Aalborg CSP A/S. Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Aalborg CSP A/S. Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.6.5 Aalborg CSP A/S. Recent Development

10.7 TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH

10.7.1 TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH Corporation Information

10.7.2 TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.7.5 TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH Recent Development

10.8 Alsolen

10.8.1 Alsolen Corporation Information

10.8.2 Alsolen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Alsolen Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Alsolen Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.8.5 Alsolen Recent Development

10.9 Archimede Solar Energy

10.9.1 Archimede Solar Energy Corporation Information

10.9.2 Archimede Solar Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Archimede Solar Energy Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Archimede Solar Energy Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.9.5 Archimede Solar Energy Recent Development

10.10 Acciona Energy

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Concentrating Solar Power Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Acciona Energy Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Acciona Energy Recent Development

10.11 Cobra Energia

10.11.1 Cobra Energia Corporation Information

10.11.2 Cobra Energia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Cobra Energia Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Cobra Energia Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.11.5 Cobra Energia Recent Development

10.12 Frenell GmbH

10.12.1 Frenell GmbH Corporation Information

10.12.2 Frenell GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Frenell GmbH Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Frenell GmbH Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.12.5 Frenell GmbH Recent Development

10.13 Nexans

10.13.1 Nexans Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nexans Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Nexans Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Nexans Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.13.5 Nexans Recent Development

10.14 Soltigua

10.14.1 Soltigua Corporation Information

10.14.2 Soltigua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Soltigua Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Soltigua Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.14.5 Soltigua Recent Development

10.15 Baysolar CSP

10.15.1 Baysolar CSP Corporation Information

10.15.2 Baysolar CSP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Baysolar CSP Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Baysolar CSP Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.15.5 Baysolar CSP Recent Development

10.16 Siemens AG

10.16.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

10.16.2 Siemens AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Siemens AG Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Siemens AG Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.16.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

10.17 Solastor

10.17.1 Solastor Corporation Information

10.17.2 Solastor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Solastor Concentrating Solar Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Solastor Concentrating Solar Power Products Offered

10.17.5 Solastor Recent Development 11 Concentrating Solar Power Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Concentrating Solar Power Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Concentrating Solar Power Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

”