BIPV Market Current And Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments And Regional 2026|First Solar, Sharp, Yingli Solar

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global BIPV market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global BIPV market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the BIPV market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, BIPV market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global BIPV market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global BIPV market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

BIPV Market Leading Players

First Solar, Sharp, Yingli Solar, Solar Frontier, SunPower, Solarcentury, Hanwha Solar, REC Group, Panasonic, Kyocera, Canadian Solar, Suntech, Trina Solar, Meyer Burger, AGC Solar, Harsha Abakus Solar, Sapa Group, Wurth Solar, Chengdu Xushuang, Changzhou NESL

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global BIPV market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

BIPV Segmentation by Product

TheSingle Crystal Silicon, Polycrystalline Silicon, Thin Film

BIPV Segmentation by Application

Residential, Commercial, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global BIPV market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global BIPV market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global BIPV market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global BIPV market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global BIPV market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global BIPV market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 BIPV Market Overview

1.1 BIPV Product Overview

1.2 BIPV Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Crystal Silicon

1.2.2 Polycrystalline Silicon

1.2.3 Thin Film

1.3 Global BIPV Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global BIPV Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global BIPV Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global BIPV Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global BIPV Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global BIPV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global BIPV Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global BIPV Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global BIPV Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global BIPV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America BIPV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe BIPV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific BIPV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America BIPV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa BIPV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global BIPV Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by BIPV Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by BIPV Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players BIPV Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers BIPV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 BIPV Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 BIPV Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by BIPV Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in BIPV as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into BIPV Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers BIPV Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global BIPV Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global BIPV Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global BIPV Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global BIPV Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global BIPV Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global BIPV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global BIPV Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global BIPV Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global BIPV Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global BIPV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America BIPV Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America BIPV Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific BIPV Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific BIPV Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe BIPV Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe BIPV Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America BIPV Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America BIPV Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa BIPV Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa BIPV Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global BIPV by Application

4.1 BIPV Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global BIPV Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global BIPV Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global BIPV Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions BIPV Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America BIPV by Application

4.5.2 Europe BIPV by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific BIPV by Application

4.5.4 Latin America BIPV by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa BIPV by Application 5 North America BIPV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America BIPV Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America BIPV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America BIPV Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America BIPV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe BIPV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe BIPV Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe BIPV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe BIPV Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe BIPV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific BIPV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific BIPV Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific BIPV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific BIPV Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific BIPV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America BIPV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America BIPV Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America BIPV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America BIPV Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America BIPV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa BIPV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa BIPV Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa BIPV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa BIPV Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa BIPV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E BIPV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in BIPV Business

10.1 First Solar

10.1.1 First Solar Corporation Information

10.1.2 First Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 First Solar BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 First Solar BIPV Products Offered

10.1.5 First Solar Recent Development

10.2 Sharp

10.2.1 Sharp Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sharp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Sharp BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Sharp Recent Development

10.3 Yingli Solar

10.3.1 Yingli Solar Corporation Information

10.3.2 Yingli Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Yingli Solar BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Yingli Solar BIPV Products Offered

10.3.5 Yingli Solar Recent Development

10.4 Solar Frontier

10.4.1 Solar Frontier Corporation Information

10.4.2 Solar Frontier Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Solar Frontier BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Solar Frontier BIPV Products Offered

10.4.5 Solar Frontier Recent Development

10.5 SunPower

10.5.1 SunPower Corporation Information

10.5.2 SunPower Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 SunPower BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 SunPower BIPV Products Offered

10.5.5 SunPower Recent Development

10.6 Solarcentury

10.6.1 Solarcentury Corporation Information

10.6.2 Solarcentury Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Solarcentury BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Solarcentury BIPV Products Offered

10.6.5 Solarcentury Recent Development

10.7 Hanwha Solar

10.7.1 Hanwha Solar Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hanwha Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hanwha Solar BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hanwha Solar BIPV Products Offered

10.7.5 Hanwha Solar Recent Development

10.8 REC Group

10.8.1 REC Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 REC Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 REC Group BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 REC Group BIPV Products Offered

10.8.5 REC Group Recent Development

10.9 Panasonic

10.9.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.9.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Panasonic BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Panasonic BIPV Products Offered

10.9.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.10 Kyocera

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 BIPV Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kyocera BIPV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kyocera Recent Development

10.11 Canadian Solar

10.11.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

10.11.2 Canadian Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Canadian Solar BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Canadian Solar BIPV Products Offered

10.11.5 Canadian Solar Recent Development

10.12 Suntech

10.12.1 Suntech Corporation Information

10.12.2 Suntech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Suntech BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Suntech BIPV Products Offered

10.12.5 Suntech Recent Development

10.13 Trina Solar

10.13.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

10.13.2 Trina Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Trina Solar BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Trina Solar BIPV Products Offered

10.13.5 Trina Solar Recent Development

10.14 Meyer Burger

10.14.1 Meyer Burger Corporation Information

10.14.2 Meyer Burger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Meyer Burger BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Meyer Burger BIPV Products Offered

10.14.5 Meyer Burger Recent Development

10.15 AGC Solar

10.15.1 AGC Solar Corporation Information

10.15.2 AGC Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 AGC Solar BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 AGC Solar BIPV Products Offered

10.15.5 AGC Solar Recent Development

10.16 Harsha Abakus Solar

10.16.1 Harsha Abakus Solar Corporation Information

10.16.2 Harsha Abakus Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Harsha Abakus Solar BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Harsha Abakus Solar BIPV Products Offered

10.16.5 Harsha Abakus Solar Recent Development

10.17 Sapa Group

10.17.1 Sapa Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sapa Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Sapa Group BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Sapa Group BIPV Products Offered

10.17.5 Sapa Group Recent Development

10.18 Wurth Solar

10.18.1 Wurth Solar Corporation Information

10.18.2 Wurth Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Wurth Solar BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Wurth Solar BIPV Products Offered

10.18.5 Wurth Solar Recent Development

10.19 Chengdu Xushuang

10.19.1 Chengdu Xushuang Corporation Information

10.19.2 Chengdu Xushuang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Chengdu Xushuang BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Chengdu Xushuang BIPV Products Offered

10.19.5 Chengdu Xushuang Recent Development

10.20 Changzhou NESL

10.20.1 Changzhou NESL Corporation Information

10.20.2 Changzhou NESL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Changzhou NESL BIPV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Changzhou NESL BIPV Products Offered

10.20.5 Changzhou NESL Recent Development 11 BIPV Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 BIPV Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 BIPV Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

