Li-ion Power Battery Market Size,Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast To 2026|Samsung SDI, Panasonic, LG Chem

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Li-ion Power Battery market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Li-ion Power Battery market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Li-ion Power Battery market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Li-ion Power Battery market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Li-ion Power Battery market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Li-ion Power Battery market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Li-ion Power Battery Market Leading Players

Samsung SDI, Panasonic, LG Chem, Sony, Maxell, Moli, GS Yuasa Corp, Johnson Controls, Saft, Amita Technologies, EnerDel, SYNergy ScienTech, Boston-Power, Lion-tech Corp, PEVE, AESC, Lishen, BAK, BYD, ATL, BK Battery, DKT, COSLIGHT, HYB, SCUD

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Li-ion Power Battery market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Li-ion Power Battery Segmentation by Product

ThePrismatic Lithium Ion Battery, Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery

Li-ion Power Battery Segmentation by Application

Mobile computer, Electric vehicle, Storage

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Li-ion Power Battery market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Li-ion Power Battery market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Li-ion Power Battery market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Li-ion Power Battery market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Li-ion Power Battery market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Li-ion Power Battery market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Li-ion Power Battery Market Overview

1.1 Li-ion Power Battery Product Overview

1.2 Li-ion Power Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Prismatic Lithium Ion Battery

1.2.2 Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery

1.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Li-ion Power Battery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Li-ion Power Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Li-ion Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Li-ion Power Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Li-ion Power Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Li-ion Power Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Li-ion Power Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Li-ion Power Battery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Li-ion Power Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Li-ion Power Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Li-ion Power Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Li-ion Power Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Li-ion Power Battery by Application

4.1 Li-ion Power Battery Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mobile computer

4.1.2 Electric vehicle

4.1.3 Storage

4.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Li-ion Power Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Li-ion Power Battery by Application

4.5.2 Europe Li-ion Power Battery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery by Application 5 North America Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Li-ion Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Li-ion Power Battery Business

10.1 Samsung SDI

10.1.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.1.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Samsung SDI Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Samsung SDI Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

10.2 Panasonic

10.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Panasonic Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.3 LG Chem

10.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.3.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 LG Chem Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 LG Chem Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.4 Sony

10.4.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sony Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sony Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sony Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 Sony Recent Development

10.5 Maxell

10.5.1 Maxell Corporation Information

10.5.2 Maxell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Maxell Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Maxell Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 Maxell Recent Development

10.6 Moli

10.6.1 Moli Corporation Information

10.6.2 Moli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Moli Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Moli Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 Moli Recent Development

10.7 GS Yuasa Corp

10.7.1 GS Yuasa Corp Corporation Information

10.7.2 GS Yuasa Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 GS Yuasa Corp Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 GS Yuasa Corp Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 GS Yuasa Corp Recent Development

10.8 Johnson Controls

10.8.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.8.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Johnson Controls Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Johnson Controls Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.9 Saft

10.9.1 Saft Corporation Information

10.9.2 Saft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Saft Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Saft Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.9.5 Saft Recent Development

10.10 Amita Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Li-ion Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Amita Technologies Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Amita Technologies Recent Development

10.11 EnerDel

10.11.1 EnerDel Corporation Information

10.11.2 EnerDel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 EnerDel Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 EnerDel Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.11.5 EnerDel Recent Development

10.12 SYNergy ScienTech

10.12.1 SYNergy ScienTech Corporation Information

10.12.2 SYNergy ScienTech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 SYNergy ScienTech Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 SYNergy ScienTech Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.12.5 SYNergy ScienTech Recent Development

10.13 Boston-Power

10.13.1 Boston-Power Corporation Information

10.13.2 Boston-Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Boston-Power Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Boston-Power Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.13.5 Boston-Power Recent Development

10.14 Lion-tech Corp

10.14.1 Lion-tech Corp Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lion-tech Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Lion-tech Corp Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Lion-tech Corp Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.14.5 Lion-tech Corp Recent Development

10.15 PEVE

10.15.1 PEVE Corporation Information

10.15.2 PEVE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 PEVE Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 PEVE Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.15.5 PEVE Recent Development

10.16 AESC

10.16.1 AESC Corporation Information

10.16.2 AESC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 AESC Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 AESC Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.16.5 AESC Recent Development

10.17 Lishen

10.17.1 Lishen Corporation Information

10.17.2 Lishen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Lishen Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Lishen Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.17.5 Lishen Recent Development

10.18 BAK

10.18.1 BAK Corporation Information

10.18.2 BAK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 BAK Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 BAK Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.18.5 BAK Recent Development

10.19 BYD

10.19.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.19.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 BYD Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 BYD Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.19.5 BYD Recent Development

10.20 ATL

10.20.1 ATL Corporation Information

10.20.2 ATL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 ATL Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 ATL Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.20.5 ATL Recent Development

10.21 BK Battery

10.21.1 BK Battery Corporation Information

10.21.2 BK Battery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 BK Battery Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 BK Battery Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.21.5 BK Battery Recent Development

10.22 DKT

10.22.1 DKT Corporation Information

10.22.2 DKT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 DKT Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 DKT Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.22.5 DKT Recent Development

10.23 COSLIGHT

10.23.1 COSLIGHT Corporation Information

10.23.2 COSLIGHT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 COSLIGHT Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 COSLIGHT Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.23.5 COSLIGHT Recent Development

10.24 HYB

10.24.1 HYB Corporation Information

10.24.2 HYB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 HYB Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 HYB Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.24.5 HYB Recent Development

10.25 SCUD

10.25.1 SCUD Corporation Information

10.25.2 SCUD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 SCUD Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 SCUD Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.25.5 SCUD Recent Development 11 Li-ion Power Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Li-ion Power Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Li-ion Power Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

