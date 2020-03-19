Residential Backup Powers Market Current And Future Trends, Leading Players 2026|Caterpillar, Cummins, Kohler

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Residential Backup Powers market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Residential Backup Powers market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Residential Backup Powers market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Residential Backup Powers market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Residential Backup Powers market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Residential Backup Powers market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Residential Backup Powers Market Leading Players

Caterpillar, Cummins, Kohler, Tesla, Trojan Battery, Eaton, Johnson Controls, Marshall Batteries, EnerSys, Atlas Copco, Ballard Power Systems, Briggs & Stratton, Aggreko, Panasonic, Viessmann Manufacturing, Tokyo GAS, Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems, SFC Energy, HiPower, Generac Power Systems, FuelCell Energy, Plug Power

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Residential Backup Powers market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Residential Backup Powers Segmentation by Product

TheDiesel Generator Technology, Other Technology

Residential Backup Powers Segmentation by Application

Lighting Use, Electric Appliance Use, Elevator Use, Other

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Residential Backup Powers market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Residential Backup Powers market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Residential Backup Powers market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Residential Backup Powers market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Residential Backup Powers market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Residential Backup Powers market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Residential Backup Powers Market Overview

1.1 Residential Backup Powers Product Overview

1.2 Residential Backup Powers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Diesel Generator Technology

1.2.2 Other Technology

1.3 Global Residential Backup Powers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Residential Backup Powers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Residential Backup Powers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Residential Backup Powers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Residential Backup Powers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Residential Backup Powers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Residential Backup Powers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Residential Backup Powers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Residential Backup Powers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Residential Backup Powers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Residential Backup Powers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Residential Backup Powers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Powers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Residential Backup Powers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Powers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Residential Backup Powers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Residential Backup Powers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Residential Backup Powers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Residential Backup Powers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Residential Backup Powers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Residential Backup Powers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Residential Backup Powers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Residential Backup Powers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Residential Backup Powers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Residential Backup Powers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Residential Backup Powers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Residential Backup Powers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Residential Backup Powers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Residential Backup Powers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Residential Backup Powers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Residential Backup Powers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Residential Backup Powers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Residential Backup Powers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Residential Backup Powers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Residential Backup Powers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Residential Backup Powers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Powers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Powers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Residential Backup Powers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Residential Backup Powers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Residential Backup Powers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Residential Backup Powers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Powers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Powers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Residential Backup Powers by Application

4.1 Residential Backup Powers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Lighting Use

4.1.2 Electric Appliance Use

4.1.3 Elevator Use

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Residential Backup Powers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Residential Backup Powers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Residential Backup Powers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Residential Backup Powers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Residential Backup Powers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Residential Backup Powers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Powers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Residential Backup Powers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Powers by Application 5 North America Residential Backup Powers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Residential Backup Powers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Residential Backup Powers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Residential Backup Powers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Residential Backup Powers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Residential Backup Powers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Residential Backup Powers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Residential Backup Powers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Residential Backup Powers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Residential Backup Powers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Powers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Powers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Powers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Powers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Powers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Residential Backup Powers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Residential Backup Powers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Residential Backup Powers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Residential Backup Powers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Residential Backup Powers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Powers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Powers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Powers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Powers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Powers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Residential Backup Powers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Residential Backup Powers Business

10.1 Caterpillar

10.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

10.1.2 Caterpillar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Caterpillar Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Caterpillar Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

10.2 Cummins

10.2.1 Cummins Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cummins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Cummins Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Cummins Recent Development

10.3 Kohler

10.3.1 Kohler Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kohler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Kohler Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Kohler Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.3.5 Kohler Recent Development

10.4 Tesla

10.4.1 Tesla Corporation Information

10.4.2 Tesla Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Tesla Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Tesla Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.4.5 Tesla Recent Development

10.5 Trojan Battery

10.5.1 Trojan Battery Corporation Information

10.5.2 Trojan Battery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Trojan Battery Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Trojan Battery Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.5.5 Trojan Battery Recent Development

10.6 Eaton

10.6.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eaton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Eaton Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Eaton Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.6.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.7 Johnson Controls

10.7.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.7.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Johnson Controls Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Johnson Controls Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.7.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.8 Marshall Batteries

10.8.1 Marshall Batteries Corporation Information

10.8.2 Marshall Batteries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Marshall Batteries Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Marshall Batteries Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.8.5 Marshall Batteries Recent Development

10.9 EnerSys

10.9.1 EnerSys Corporation Information

10.9.2 EnerSys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 EnerSys Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 EnerSys Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.9.5 EnerSys Recent Development

10.10 Atlas Copco

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Residential Backup Powers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Atlas Copco Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

10.11 Ballard Power Systems

10.11.1 Ballard Power Systems Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ballard Power Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Ballard Power Systems Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ballard Power Systems Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.11.5 Ballard Power Systems Recent Development

10.12 Briggs & Stratton

10.12.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Information

10.12.2 Briggs & Stratton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Briggs & Stratton Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Briggs & Stratton Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.12.5 Briggs & Stratton Recent Development

10.13 Aggreko

10.13.1 Aggreko Corporation Information

10.13.2 Aggreko Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Aggreko Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Aggreko Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.13.5 Aggreko Recent Development

10.14 Panasonic

10.14.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.14.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Panasonic Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Panasonic Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.14.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.15 Viessmann Manufacturing

10.15.1 Viessmann Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.15.2 Viessmann Manufacturing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Viessmann Manufacturing Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Viessmann Manufacturing Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.15.5 Viessmann Manufacturing Recent Development

10.16 Tokyo GAS

10.16.1 Tokyo GAS Corporation Information

10.16.2 Tokyo GAS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Tokyo GAS Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Tokyo GAS Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.16.5 Tokyo GAS Recent Development

10.17 Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems

10.17.1 Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corporation Information

10.17.2 Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.17.5 Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Recent Development

10.18 SFC Energy

10.18.1 SFC Energy Corporation Information

10.18.2 SFC Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 SFC Energy Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 SFC Energy Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.18.5 SFC Energy Recent Development

10.19 HiPower

10.19.1 HiPower Corporation Information

10.19.2 HiPower Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 HiPower Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 HiPower Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.19.5 HiPower Recent Development

10.20 Generac Power Systems

10.20.1 Generac Power Systems Corporation Information

10.20.2 Generac Power Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Generac Power Systems Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Generac Power Systems Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.20.5 Generac Power Systems Recent Development

10.21 FuelCell Energy

10.21.1 FuelCell Energy Corporation Information

10.21.2 FuelCell Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 FuelCell Energy Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 FuelCell Energy Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.21.5 FuelCell Energy Recent Development

10.22 Plug Power

10.22.1 Plug Power Corporation Information

10.22.2 Plug Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Plug Power Residential Backup Powers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Plug Power Residential Backup Powers Products Offered

10.22.5 Plug Power Recent Development 11 Residential Backup Powers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Residential Backup Powers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Residential Backup Powers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

