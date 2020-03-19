Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Current And Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments And Regional 2026|Primearth EV Energy, FDK, GP Batteries International

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Leading Players

Primearth EV Energy, FDK, GP Batteries International, Highpower International Inc, Corun, Panasonic, Huanyu battery, GS Yuasa, Spectrum Brands (Rayovac), Lexel Battery (Coslight), EPT Battery Co., Ltd, Energizer Holdings, Great Power Energy, Suppo

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Segmentation by Product

TheSmall-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics, Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV

Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Segmentation by Application

HEV, Retail Market, Cordless Phone, Dust Collector, Personal Care, Lighting Tools, Electric Tool, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Overview

1.1 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Product Overview

1.2 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics

1.2.2 Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV

1.3 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery by Application

4.1 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Segment by Application

4.1.1 HEV

4.1.2 Retail Market

4.1.3 Cordless Phone

4.1.4 Dust Collector

4.1.5 Personal Care

4.1.6 Lighting Tools

4.1.7 Electric Tool

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery by Application

4.5.2 Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery by Application 5 North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Business

10.1 Primearth EV Energy

10.1.1 Primearth EV Energy Corporation Information

10.1.2 Primearth EV Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Primearth EV Energy Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Primearth EV Energy Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 Primearth EV Energy Recent Development

10.2 FDK

10.2.1 FDK Corporation Information

10.2.2 FDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 FDK Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 FDK Recent Development

10.3 GP Batteries International

10.3.1 GP Batteries International Corporation Information

10.3.2 GP Batteries International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 GP Batteries International Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GP Batteries International Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 GP Batteries International Recent Development

10.4 Highpower International Inc

10.4.1 Highpower International Inc Corporation Information

10.4.2 Highpower International Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Highpower International Inc Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Highpower International Inc Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 Highpower International Inc Recent Development

10.5 Corun

10.5.1 Corun Corporation Information

10.5.2 Corun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Corun Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Corun Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 Corun Recent Development

10.6 Panasonic

10.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.6.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Panasonic Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Panasonic Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.7 Huanyu battery

10.7.1 Huanyu battery Corporation Information

10.7.2 Huanyu battery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Huanyu battery Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Huanyu battery Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 Huanyu battery Recent Development

10.8 GS Yuasa

10.8.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

10.8.2 GS Yuasa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 GS Yuasa Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 GS Yuasa Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 GS Yuasa Recent Development

10.9 Spectrum Brands (Rayovac)

10.9.1 Spectrum Brands (Rayovac) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Spectrum Brands (Rayovac) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Spectrum Brands (Rayovac) Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Spectrum Brands (Rayovac) Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Products Offered

10.9.5 Spectrum Brands (Rayovac) Recent Development

10.10 Lexel Battery (Coslight)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lexel Battery (Coslight) Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lexel Battery (Coslight) Recent Development

10.11 EPT Battery Co., Ltd

10.11.1 EPT Battery Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.11.2 EPT Battery Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 EPT Battery Co., Ltd Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 EPT Battery Co., Ltd Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Products Offered

10.11.5 EPT Battery Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.12 Energizer Holdings

10.12.1 Energizer Holdings Corporation Information

10.12.2 Energizer Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Energizer Holdings Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Energizer Holdings Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Products Offered

10.12.5 Energizer Holdings Recent Development

10.13 Great Power Energy

10.13.1 Great Power Energy Corporation Information

10.13.2 Great Power Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Great Power Energy Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Great Power Energy Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Products Offered

10.13.5 Great Power Energy Recent Development

10.14 Suppo

10.14.1 Suppo Corporation Information

10.14.2 Suppo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Suppo Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Suppo Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Products Offered

10.14.5 Suppo Recent Development 11 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

”