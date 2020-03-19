Overhead Cables Market Analysis, Size and Forecast Report 2020|General Cable, Nexans, NKT Holding

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Overhead Cables market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Overhead Cables market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Overhead Cables market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Overhead Cables market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Overhead Cables market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Overhead Cables market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Overhead Cables Market Leading Players

General Cable, Nexans, NKT Holding, Prysmian Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, LS Cable & System, Southwire, Hangzhou Cable, TPC Wire & Cable, Hengtong Group, Belden, Encore Wire, Finolex Cables, International Wire Group, KEI Industries

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Overhead Cables market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Overhead Cables Segmentation by Product

TheLow Voltage Cables, High Voltage Cables

Overhead Cables Segmentation by Application

Industrial Transmission, Merchant Transmission, Railway Transmission

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Overhead Cables market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Overhead Cables market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Overhead Cables market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Overhead Cables market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Overhead Cables market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Overhead Cables market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Overhead Cables Market Overview

1.1 Overhead Cables Product Overview

1.2 Overhead Cables Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Low Voltage Cables

1.2.2 High Voltage Cables

1.3 Global Overhead Cables Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Overhead Cables Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Overhead Cables Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Overhead Cables Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Overhead Cables Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Overhead Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Overhead Cables Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Overhead Cables Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Overhead Cables Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Overhead Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Overhead Cables Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Overhead Cables Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Overhead Cables Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Overhead Cables Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Overhead Cables Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Overhead Cables Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Overhead Cables Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Overhead Cables Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Overhead Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Overhead Cables Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Overhead Cables Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Overhead Cables Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Overhead Cables Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Overhead Cables as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Overhead Cables Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Overhead Cables Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Overhead Cables Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Overhead Cables Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Overhead Cables Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Overhead Cables Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Overhead Cables Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Overhead Cables Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Overhead Cables Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Overhead Cables Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Overhead Cables Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Overhead Cables Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Overhead Cables Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Overhead Cables Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Overhead Cables Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Overhead Cables Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Overhead Cables Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Overhead Cables Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Overhead Cables Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Overhead Cables Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Overhead Cables by Application

4.1 Overhead Cables Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Transmission

4.1.2 Merchant Transmission

4.1.3 Railway Transmission

4.2 Global Overhead Cables Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Overhead Cables Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Overhead Cables Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Overhead Cables Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Overhead Cables by Application

4.5.2 Europe Overhead Cables by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Overhead Cables by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Overhead Cables by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Overhead Cables by Application 5 North America Overhead Cables Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Overhead Cables Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Overhead Cables Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Overhead Cables Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Overhead Cables Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Overhead Cables Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Overhead Cables Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Overhead Cables Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Overhead Cables Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Overhead Cables Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Overhead Cables Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Overhead Cables Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Overhead Cables Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Overhead Cables Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Overhead Cables Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Overhead Cables Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Overhead Cables Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Overhead Cables Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Overhead Cables Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Overhead Cables Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Overhead Cables Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Overhead Cables Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Overhead Cables Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Overhead Cables Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Overhead Cables Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Overhead Cables Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Overhead Cables Business

10.1 General Cable

10.1.1 General Cable Corporation Information

10.1.2 General Cable Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 General Cable Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 General Cable Overhead Cables Products Offered

10.1.5 General Cable Recent Development

10.2 Nexans

10.2.1 Nexans Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nexans Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Nexans Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Nexans Recent Development

10.3 NKT Holding

10.3.1 NKT Holding Corporation Information

10.3.2 NKT Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 NKT Holding Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 NKT Holding Overhead Cables Products Offered

10.3.5 NKT Holding Recent Development

10.4 Prysmian Group

10.4.1 Prysmian Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Prysmian Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Prysmian Group Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Prysmian Group Overhead Cables Products Offered

10.4.5 Prysmian Group Recent Development

10.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries

10.5.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Overhead Cables Products Offered

10.5.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development

10.6 LS Cable & System

10.6.1 LS Cable & System Corporation Information

10.6.2 LS Cable & System Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 LS Cable & System Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 LS Cable & System Overhead Cables Products Offered

10.6.5 LS Cable & System Recent Development

10.7 Southwire

10.7.1 Southwire Corporation Information

10.7.2 Southwire Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Southwire Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Southwire Overhead Cables Products Offered

10.7.5 Southwire Recent Development

10.8 Hangzhou Cable

10.8.1 Hangzhou Cable Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hangzhou Cable Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Hangzhou Cable Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hangzhou Cable Overhead Cables Products Offered

10.8.5 Hangzhou Cable Recent Development

10.9 TPC Wire & Cable

10.9.1 TPC Wire & Cable Corporation Information

10.9.2 TPC Wire & Cable Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 TPC Wire & Cable Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 TPC Wire & Cable Overhead Cables Products Offered

10.9.5 TPC Wire & Cable Recent Development

10.10 Hengtong Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Overhead Cables Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hengtong Group Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hengtong Group Recent Development

10.11 Belden

10.11.1 Belden Corporation Information

10.11.2 Belden Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Belden Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Belden Overhead Cables Products Offered

10.11.5 Belden Recent Development

10.12 Encore Wire

10.12.1 Encore Wire Corporation Information

10.12.2 Encore Wire Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Encore Wire Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Encore Wire Overhead Cables Products Offered

10.12.5 Encore Wire Recent Development

10.13 Finolex Cables

10.13.1 Finolex Cables Corporation Information

10.13.2 Finolex Cables Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Finolex Cables Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Finolex Cables Overhead Cables Products Offered

10.13.5 Finolex Cables Recent Development

10.14 International Wire Group

10.14.1 International Wire Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 International Wire Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 International Wire Group Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 International Wire Group Overhead Cables Products Offered

10.14.5 International Wire Group Recent Development

10.15 KEI Industries

10.15.1 KEI Industries Corporation Information

10.15.2 KEI Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 KEI Industries Overhead Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 KEI Industries Overhead Cables Products Offered

10.15.5 KEI Industries Recent Development 11 Overhead Cables Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Overhead Cables Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Overhead Cables Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

