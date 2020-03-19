Polymer Solar Cell Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2026|Heliatek GmbH, infinityPV ApS, BELECTRIC OPV GmbH (OPVIUS GmbH)

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Polymer Solar Cell market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Polymer Solar Cell market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Polymer Solar Cell market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Polymer Solar Cell market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Polymer Solar Cell market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Polymer Solar Cell market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Polymer Solar Cell Market Leading Players

Heliatek GmbH, infinityPV ApS, BELECTRIC OPV GmbH (OPVIUS GmbH), SUNEW, Solarmer Energy, Eight19 Ltd., SolarWindow Technologies, Raynergy Tek Incorporation, Konarka, DTU Energy

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Polymer Solar Cell market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Polymer Solar Cell Segmentation by Product

ThePrinting Technique, Coating Technique

Polymer Solar Cell Segmentation by Application

BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaic), Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Defence and Emergency, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Polymer Solar Cell market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Polymer Solar Cell market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Polymer Solar Cell market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Polymer Solar Cell market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Polymer Solar Cell market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Polymer Solar Cell market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Polymer Solar Cell Market Overview

1.1 Polymer Solar Cell Product Overview

1.2 Polymer Solar Cell Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Printing Technique

1.2.2 Coating Technique

1.3 Global Polymer Solar Cell Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Polymer Solar Cell Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Polymer Solar Cell Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Polymer Solar Cell Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Polymer Solar Cell Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Polymer Solar Cell Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Polymer Solar Cell Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Polymer Solar Cell Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Polymer Solar Cell Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Polymer Solar Cell Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Polymer Solar Cell Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Polymer Solar Cell Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polymer Solar Cell Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Polymer Solar Cell Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polymer Solar Cell Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Polymer Solar Cell Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polymer Solar Cell Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polymer Solar Cell Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Polymer Solar Cell Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polymer Solar Cell Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polymer Solar Cell Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polymer Solar Cell Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polymer Solar Cell Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Polymer Solar Cell as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polymer Solar Cell Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polymer Solar Cell Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Polymer Solar Cell Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Polymer Solar Cell Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polymer Solar Cell Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Polymer Solar Cell Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polymer Solar Cell Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polymer Solar Cell Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polymer Solar Cell Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Polymer Solar Cell Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Polymer Solar Cell Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Polymer Solar Cell Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Polymer Solar Cell Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Polymer Solar Cell Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Polymer Solar Cell Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Polymer Solar Cell Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Polymer Solar Cell Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Polymer Solar Cell Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Polymer Solar Cell Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Polymer Solar Cell Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Solar Cell Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Solar Cell Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Polymer Solar Cell by Application

4.1 Polymer Solar Cell Segment by Application

4.1.1 BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaic)

4.1.2 Consumer Electronics

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Defence and Emergency

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Polymer Solar Cell Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Polymer Solar Cell Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polymer Solar Cell Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Polymer Solar Cell Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Polymer Solar Cell by Application

4.5.2 Europe Polymer Solar Cell by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Polymer Solar Cell by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Polymer Solar Cell by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Polymer Solar Cell by Application 5 North America Polymer Solar Cell Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Polymer Solar Cell Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Polymer Solar Cell Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Polymer Solar Cell Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Polymer Solar Cell Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Polymer Solar Cell Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Polymer Solar Cell Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Polymer Solar Cell Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Polymer Solar Cell Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Polymer Solar Cell Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Polymer Solar Cell Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polymer Solar Cell Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polymer Solar Cell Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polymer Solar Cell Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polymer Solar Cell Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Polymer Solar Cell Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Polymer Solar Cell Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Polymer Solar Cell Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Polymer Solar Cell Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Polymer Solar Cell Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Polymer Solar Cell Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Solar Cell Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Solar Cell Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Solar Cell Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Solar Cell Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Polymer Solar Cell Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polymer Solar Cell Business

10.1 Heliatek GmbH

10.1.1 Heliatek GmbH Corporation Information

10.1.2 Heliatek GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Heliatek GmbH Polymer Solar Cell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Heliatek GmbH Polymer Solar Cell Products Offered

10.1.5 Heliatek GmbH Recent Development

10.2 infinityPV ApS

10.2.1 infinityPV ApS Corporation Information

10.2.2 infinityPV ApS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 infinityPV ApS Polymer Solar Cell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 infinityPV ApS Recent Development

10.3 BELECTRIC OPV GmbH (OPVIUS GmbH)

10.3.1 BELECTRIC OPV GmbH (OPVIUS GmbH) Corporation Information

10.3.2 BELECTRIC OPV GmbH (OPVIUS GmbH) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 BELECTRIC OPV GmbH (OPVIUS GmbH) Polymer Solar Cell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BELECTRIC OPV GmbH (OPVIUS GmbH) Polymer Solar Cell Products Offered

10.3.5 BELECTRIC OPV GmbH (OPVIUS GmbH) Recent Development

10.4 SUNEW

10.4.1 SUNEW Corporation Information

10.4.2 SUNEW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 SUNEW Polymer Solar Cell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SUNEW Polymer Solar Cell Products Offered

10.4.5 SUNEW Recent Development

10.5 Solarmer Energy

10.5.1 Solarmer Energy Corporation Information

10.5.2 Solarmer Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Solarmer Energy Polymer Solar Cell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Solarmer Energy Polymer Solar Cell Products Offered

10.5.5 Solarmer Energy Recent Development

10.6 Eight19 Ltd.

10.6.1 Eight19 Ltd. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eight19 Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Eight19 Ltd. Polymer Solar Cell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Eight19 Ltd. Polymer Solar Cell Products Offered

10.6.5 Eight19 Ltd. Recent Development

10.7 SolarWindow Technologies

10.7.1 SolarWindow Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 SolarWindow Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 SolarWindow Technologies Polymer Solar Cell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 SolarWindow Technologies Polymer Solar Cell Products Offered

10.7.5 SolarWindow Technologies Recent Development

10.8 Raynergy Tek Incorporation

10.8.1 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Polymer Solar Cell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Polymer Solar Cell Products Offered

10.8.5 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Recent Development

10.9 Konarka

10.9.1 Konarka Corporation Information

10.9.2 Konarka Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Konarka Polymer Solar Cell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Konarka Polymer Solar Cell Products Offered

10.9.5 Konarka Recent Development

10.10 DTU Energy

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polymer Solar Cell Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DTU Energy Polymer Solar Cell Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DTU Energy Recent Development 11 Polymer Solar Cell Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polymer Solar Cell Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polymer Solar Cell Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

