Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Analysis and Forecast to 2026|SAFT, LG Chem, Samsung SDI

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Li-Ion Grid Storage market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Li-Ion Grid Storage market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Li-Ion Grid Storage market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Li-Ion Grid Storage market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Li-Ion Grid Storage market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Li-Ion Grid Storage market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Leading Players

SAFT, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, Sony, Panasonic, Lishen, BYD, Kokam, Hitachi

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Li-Ion Grid Storage market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Li-Ion Grid Storage Segmentation by Product

TheLithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Lithium Titanate

Li-Ion Grid Storage Segmentation by Application

Wind Turbines, PV Arrays, Diesel-generators, Fuel Cells

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Li-Ion Grid Storage market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Li-Ion Grid Storage market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Li-Ion Grid Storage market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Li-Ion Grid Storage market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Li-Ion Grid Storage market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Li-Ion Grid Storage market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Overview

1.1 Li-Ion Grid Storage Product Overview

1.2 Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lithium Manganese Oxide

1.2.2 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

1.2.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate

1.2.4 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

1.2.5 Lithium Titanate

1.3 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Li-Ion Grid Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Li-Ion Grid Storage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Li-Ion Grid Storage as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Li-Ion Grid Storage Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Li-Ion Grid Storage Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage by Application

4.1 Li-Ion Grid Storage Segment by Application

4.1.1 Wind Turbines

4.1.2 PV Arrays

4.1.3 Diesel-generators

4.1.4 Fuel Cells

4.2 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Li-Ion Grid Storage by Application

4.5.2 Europe Li-Ion Grid Storage by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Li-Ion Grid Storage by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Li-Ion Grid Storage by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Li-Ion Grid Storage by Application 5 North America Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Li-Ion Grid Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Li-Ion Grid Storage Business

10.1 SAFT

10.1.1 SAFT Corporation Information

10.1.2 SAFT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 SAFT Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 SAFT Li-Ion Grid Storage Products Offered

10.1.5 SAFT Recent Development

10.2 LG Chem

10.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.2.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 LG Chem Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.3 Samsung SDI

10.3.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.3.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Samsung SDI Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Samsung SDI Li-Ion Grid Storage Products Offered

10.3.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

10.4 Toshiba

10.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.4.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Toshiba Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Toshiba Li-Ion Grid Storage Products Offered

10.4.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.5 Sony

10.5.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sony Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sony Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sony Li-Ion Grid Storage Products Offered

10.5.5 Sony Recent Development

10.6 Panasonic

10.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.6.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Panasonic Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Panasonic Li-Ion Grid Storage Products Offered

10.6.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.7 Lishen

10.7.1 Lishen Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lishen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Lishen Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Lishen Li-Ion Grid Storage Products Offered

10.7.5 Lishen Recent Development

10.8 BYD

10.8.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.8.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 BYD Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 BYD Li-Ion Grid Storage Products Offered

10.8.5 BYD Recent Development

10.9 Kokam

10.9.1 Kokam Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kokam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Kokam Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Kokam Li-Ion Grid Storage Products Offered

10.9.5 Kokam Recent Development

10.10 Hitachi

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Li-Ion Grid Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hitachi Li-Ion Grid Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hitachi Recent Development 11 Li-Ion Grid Storage Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Li-Ion Grid Storage Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Li-Ion Grid Storage Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

