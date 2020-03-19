Lingerie Market Size, Business Revenue Forecast, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends 2026

Global Lingerie Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Lingerie Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Lingerie Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Lingerie market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Lingerie Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Lingerie Market: Hanesbrands Inc, Fruit of the Loom, Jockey International, Triumph International, Victoria’s Secret, Wacoal Holdings, Uniqlo, CK, Calida, Aimer Group, Mani Form, Embry Form, Sunflora, Gracewell, Gujin, Jialishi, Farmanl, Hoplun Group, Sunny Group, Cosmo-lady, Essentie, Tiova, Venies, Oleno Group, Ordifen, Audrey, Miiow

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Lingerie Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Lingerie Market Segmentation By Product: Bra, Knickers and Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear, Others

Global Lingerie Market Segmentation By Application: Online Stores, Store Front

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Lingerie Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Lingerie Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Lingerie Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lingerie

1.2 Lingerie Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lingerie Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bra

1.2.3 Knickers and Panties

1.2.4 Lounge Wear

1.2.5 Shape Wear

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Lingerie Segment by Application

1.3.1 Lingerie Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Online Stores

1.3.3 Store Front

1.3 Global Lingerie Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Lingerie Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Lingerie Market Size

1.4.1 Global Lingerie Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Lingerie Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Lingerie Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lingerie Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Lingerie Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Lingerie Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Lingerie Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Lingerie Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lingerie Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Lingerie Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Lingerie Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Lingerie Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Lingerie Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Lingerie Production

3.4.1 North America Lingerie Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Lingerie Production

3.5.1 Europe Lingerie Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Lingerie Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Lingerie Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Lingerie Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Lingerie Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Lingerie Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Lingerie Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Lingerie Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Lingerie Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Lingerie Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Lingerie Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Lingerie Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Lingerie Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Lingerie Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Lingerie Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Lingerie Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Lingerie Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Lingerie Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lingerie Business

7.1 Hanesbrands Inc

7.1.1 Hanesbrands Inc Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Lingerie Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hanesbrands Inc Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Fruit of the Loom

7.2.1 Fruit of the Loom Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Lingerie Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Fruit of the Loom Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Jockey International

7.3.1 Jockey International Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Lingerie Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Jockey International Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Triumph International

7.4.1 Triumph International Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Lingerie Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Triumph International Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Victoria’s Secret

7.5.1 Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Lingerie Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Wacoal Holdings

7.6.1 Wacoal Holdings Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Lingerie Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Wacoal Holdings Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Uniqlo

7.7.1 Uniqlo Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Lingerie Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Uniqlo Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 CK

7.8.1 CK Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Lingerie Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 CK Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Calida

7.9.1 Calida Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Lingerie Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Calida Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Aimer Group

7.10.1 Aimer Group Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Lingerie Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Aimer Group Lingerie Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Mani Form

7.12 Embry Form

7.13 Sunflora

7.14 Gracewell

7.15 Gujin

7.16 Jialishi

7.17 Farmanl

7.18 Hoplun Group

7.19 Sunny Group

7.20 Cosmo-lady

7.21 Essentie

7.22 Tiova

7.23 Venies

7.24 Oleno Group

7.25 Ordifen

7.26 Audrey

7.27 Miiow

8 Lingerie Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Lingerie Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lingerie

8.4 Lingerie Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Lingerie Distributors List

9.3 Lingerie Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Lingerie Market Forecast

11.1 Global Lingerie Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Lingerie Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Lingerie Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Lingerie Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Lingerie Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Lingerie Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Lingerie Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Lingerie Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Lingerie Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Lingerie Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Lingerie Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Lingerie Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Lingerie Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Lingerie Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Lingerie Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Lingerie Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

