Solid Sodium Silicate Market , 2019-2025 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

The global Solid Sodium Silicate market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Solid Sodium Silicate market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Solid Sodium Silicate are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Solid Sodium Silicate market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PQ Corporation (US)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US)

Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Chemical Industrial (Japan)

BASF (Germany)

Kiran Global Chem Limited (India)

Sinchem Silica Gel (China)

Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry (China)

IQE Group (Spain)

CIECH (Poland)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

<95%

95-97%

97-99%

>99%

Segment by Application

Precipitated Silica

Detergents

Construction

Pulp & Paper

Water Treatment

Metal Casting

Food Preservation

Others

