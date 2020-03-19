China Genetic Testing Market 2019-2024: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Genetic testing refers to the evaluation of DNA samples extracted from an individual’s body to diagnose existing ailments and gene-related diseases. It includes various technologies, which assist in the early detection of chronic diseases and ensure timely prevention and treatment of diseases. It is performed on individuals and families with a history of one or more genetic disorders and pregnant women to identify the probability of developing or passing on a condition to the next generation. According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “China Genetic Testing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 4.90 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.64% during 2019-2024.

Market Trends

The China genetic testing market is driven by the growing prevalence of genetic disorders among the country’s population. Furthermore, widespread adoption of the direct to consumer tests (DTC) is positively impacting the market growth, as it enables patients to self-administer the tests and conveniently receive their results over email. Other factors, including favorable government policies, rising health consciousness and awareness regarding the benefits of genetic testing and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are projected to drive the market further in the country.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 China Genetic Testing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Test Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Disease

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Service Provider

5.7 Market Breakup by Testing Sample

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors

6 Market Breakup by Test Type

6.1 Prenatal Testing

6.2 Carrier Testing

6.3 New Born Testing

6.4 Predictive/Presymptomatic Testing

6.5 Diagnostic Testing

7 Market Breakup by Disease

7.1 Cancer

7.2 Down Syndrome

7.3 Thalassemia

7.4 Others

8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Biochemical

8.2 Molecular

8.3 Cytogenetic

9 Market Breakup by Service Provider

9.1 Hospital Based Laboratories

9.2 Independent Laboratories

9.3 Specialty Clinics

10 Market Breakup by Testing Sample

10.1 Blood

10.2 Saliva

10.3 Hair

10.4 Others

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

12 Key Player Profiles

12.1 BGI

12.2 Shenzhen Huada Gene Technology Co Ltd.

12.3 Berry Genomics Co. ltd

12.4 Daan Gene Co. Ltd

12.5 WuXi NextCODE

12.6 Annoroad Gene Technology Co. Ltd.

12.7 WuXi PharmaTech

