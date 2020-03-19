Online Food Delivery Market 2019-2024: Growth Stimulated by Development of User-Friendly Applications

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Online Food Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is further expected to reach US$ 164.5 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2024. Online food delivery is a service that enables customers to order food online through various food delivery websites and applications using their computers and smartphones. It is increasingly gaining popularity among both the consumers and food distributors alike, owing to various associated benefits, such as convenience, speed and precision in food ordering and its delivery.

Global Online Food Delivery Market Trends

With rising internet and smartphone penetration, consumers have started ordering food through online apps and websites. This provides them with the convenience to choose from a wide variety of food products at a virtual marketplace with an option to pay online and receive fast delivery of food at the desired location. Moreover, the growing collaborations and partnerships between restaurants and application developers have enhanced the online delivery of food as it simplifies the order placement process and improves the accuracy of online orders. Other factors, such as overall growth in the global economy, rising hospitality industry, developing infrastructure, and rapid urban expansion, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-food-delivery-market

Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Platform Type

Mobile Applications

Websites

Market Breakup by Business Model

Order Focused Food Delivery System

Logistics Based Food Delivery System

Full-Service Food Delivery System

Market Breakup by Payment Method

Online

Cash on Delivery

Market Breakup by Region

China

North America

Asia (Excluding China)

Europe

Rest of the World

Some of the major players operating in the industry include GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB), JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: JSTTY), Delivery Hero (DHER), Deliveroo, Takeaway.com (TKWY), Foodpanda, Ele.me and Meituan Waimai.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-food-delivery-market/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group