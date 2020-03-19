Tonic Water Market Size, Share, Future Roadmap, Technological Innovations & Growth Forecast To 2026

Tonic Water Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Tonic Water Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Fever Tree, Dr Pepper Snapple, Whole Foods, Sodastream, Watson Group, Fentimans, Nestl, Seagram’s, White Rock, Hansen’s, Stirrings, East Imperial, Thomas Henry, Shasta , Bradleys Tonic, Q Drinks, 1724 , El Guapo, Tom’s Handcrafted, Jack Rudy Cocktail, Johnstonic, Haber’s Tonic Syrup, Bermondsey )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Tonic Water market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisTonic Water, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Tonic Water Market: This report studies the global market size of Tonic Water in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tonic Water in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Tonic Water market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Tonic water (Indian tonic water) is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. Originally used as a prophylactic against malaria, tonic water usually now has significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic.

The global average price of Tonic Water is in the increasing trend, from 547 USD/MT in 2011 to 606 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Tonic Water includes Regular Tonic Water, Diet Tonic Water, Slimline Tonic Water. The proportion of Regular Tonic Water in 2015 is about 74.2%, they are the most popular Tonic Water. The proportion of Diet Tonic Water in 2015 is about 17.6%.

Tonic Water is widely sold by Supermarket, Online Retailers, and Other. The most proportion of Tonic Water is sold by Supermarket, and the market share in 2015 is about 75.5%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Tonic Water, with a production market share nearly 33% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Tonic Water, enjoying production market share about 30% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 38.4%.

In 2017, the global Tonic Water market size was 530 million US$ and is forecast to 980 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tonic Water market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Tonic Water in each type, can be classified into:

☑ Regular

☑ Diet

☑ Slimline

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Tonic Water in each application, can be classified into:

☑ Supermarket

☑ Online Retailers

☑ Others

Tonic Water Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

