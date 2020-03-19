LNG Tank Container Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges With Completely Different Segments, Forecast- 2026

LNG Tank Container Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The LNG Tank Container Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( CIMC, Rootselaar Group, FURUISE, Uralcryomash, UBH International, M1 Engineering, Air Water Plant & Engineering, LUXI Group, Corban Energy Group, Bewellcn Shanghai, LNG Tank Container )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this LNG Tank Container market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisLNG Tank Container, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of LNG Tank Container Market: LNG Tank Containers are used for the transportation of LNG in the intermodal transport – by sea, road and rail.

First, for industry structure analysis, the LNG Tank Container industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 45% of the revenue market.

Second, the production of LNG Tank Container increased from 249 units in 2012 to 326 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.95 %.

Third, North America occupied 28.53% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 23.01% and 21.17% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 32.21% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The LNG Tank Container market was valued at 96 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 190 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LNG Tank Container.

Split by Product Types:

☑ < 25 ft

☑ 25-40 ft

☑ > 40 ft

☑ LNG Tank Container

Split by End User/Applications:

☑ Marine transportation

☑ Land transportation

LNG Tank Container Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

