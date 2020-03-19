Avocado Oil Market 2019-2024: Growth Fueled by Rising Health Consciousness Amongst Consumers

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Avocado Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market to reach US$ 708 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024. Avocado oil is obtained from the pulp of the avocado fruit. It is a rich source of proteins, lecithin, potassium, beta carotene, essential minerals, and vitamins A, D, and E. It is used in the manufacturing of soaps and moisturizers on account of its emollient and emulsifying properties. Apart from this, it is employed in the cosmetics industry, owing to its higher skin penetration rate as compared to other types of oil, such as almond, corn and olive.

Market Trends:

Avocado oil is widely used in the preparation of salad dressing, bakery items and frozen desserts. This, along with the burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry, is impelling the global avocado oil market growth. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of skin-related problems and cardiovascular diseases are catalyzing the demand for avocado oil around the world. Besides this, individuals across the globe are increasing their expenditure on cosmetics and personal care products on account of high-income levels and the rising influence of social media. This is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Global Avocado Oil Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type

Extra-Virgin Oil

Refined Oil

Blends

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Market Breakup by Application

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Some of the leading players operating in the market are Sesajal, Yasin, Bella Vado, Chosen Foods, Grupo Industrial Batellero, La Tourangelle, Avoolio, Ahuacatlan Avocado Oil, Mt. Kenya Fresh Avocados, Kevala, Bio Planete, Hain Celestial Group, Da Gama Avocado Oil, Cate de mi Corazón, Tron Hermanos, Proteco Oils, Westfalia & Aconcagua Oil & Extract.

