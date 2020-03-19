Avocado Oil Market 2019-2024: Growth Fueled by Rising Health Consciousness Amongst Consumers
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Avocado Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market to reach US$ 708 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024. Avocado oil is obtained from the pulp of the avocado fruit. It is a rich source of proteins, lecithin, potassium, beta carotene, essential minerals, and vitamins A, D, and E. It is used in the manufacturing of soaps and moisturizers on account of its emollient and emulsifying properties. Apart from this, it is employed in the cosmetics industry, owing to its higher skin penetration rate as compared to other types of oil, such as almond, corn and olive.
View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/avocado-oil-market
Market Trends:
Avocado oil is widely used in the preparation of salad dressing, bakery items and frozen desserts. This, along with the burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry, is impelling the global avocado oil market growth. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of skin-related problems and cardiovascular diseases are catalyzing the demand for avocado oil around the world. Besides this, individuals across the globe are increasing their expenditure on cosmetics and personal care products on account of high-income levels and the rising influence of social media. This is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.
Global Avocado Oil Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Product Type
Extra-Virgin Oil
Refined Oil
Blends
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Market Breakup by Application
Food and Beverages
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Business to Business
Business to Consumer
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/avocado-oil-market/requestsample
Some of the leading players operating in the market are Sesajal, Yasin, Bella Vado, Chosen Foods, Grupo Industrial Batellero, La Tourangelle, Avoolio, Ahuacatlan Avocado Oil, Mt. Kenya Fresh Avocados, Kevala, Bio Planete, Hain Celestial Group, Da Gama Avocado Oil, Cate de mi Corazón, Tron Hermanos, Proteco Oils, Westfalia & Aconcagua Oil & Extract.
