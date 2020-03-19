Salacia Market to Grow rapidly During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Salacia is a climber which grows widely in the tropical regions of the world. The plant has a thick and woody root which are known to possess many medicinal properties. The plant is native to the Asian region and has been a part of the traditional medicine of these regions. The plant has two important species that are known for their medicinal properties- Salacia oblonga and Salacia reticulata plant. The Salacia plant root extracts are widely used as dietary supplements and been known to have a cure for diabetes, asthma, and obesity. The Salacia market has seen a very slow growth globally due to less consumer awareness. However, the side-effects from allopathic medicine has been triggering consumer attraction towards herbal medicine, which is likely to boost the growth of Salacia market.

Salacia Market: Segmentation

The Salacia market can be segmented on the basis of plant species, source, application, form and distribution channel.

On the basis of plant species, the Salacia market can be segmented as Salacia oblonga and Salacia reticulata. Many species have been found in this plant species but the oblong and reticulata are most widely due to its medicinal properties. On the basis of source, the Salacia market can be segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of application, the Salacia market can be segmented as dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals. On the basis of form, the Salacia market can be segmented as powder and capsules. They are consumed as capsules form as dietary supplements. On the basis of distribution channels, the Salacia market can be segmented as direct sales, pharmacy stores, retailers and online retailers.

Salacia Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The Salacia market has been very popular amongst the Asian consumers and its usage is developing owing to the growing trend in replacing side-effects inducing allopathic medicines. Consumer awareness about the benefits of herbal medicine over the allopathic medicines is likely to boost the growth of the Salacia market. Also, the consumer awareness about herbal medicines as a natural way to treat obesity and asthma is likely to boost the growth of the Salacia market. Establishment of distribution channels in countries with high potential to the growth of herbal market can also act as a driver in for the Salacia market. However, unapproved effects of Salacia are hindering the growth of the Salacia market. In many countries, the macroeconomic factors like the quality check and claims of the product by the governments can obstruct the growth of the Salacia market. In developing countries, with low per capita income, herbal medicines and supplements have fewer consumers’ awareness and viewed as expensive treatments. More research and innovation in the product and expansion of product portfolios in personal care industry are major opportunities for the growth of the Salacia market.

Salacia Market: Regional Outlook

The Salacia market has steady growth in countries like China, Japan, India and Sri Lanka. The Salacia market has little or no presence in countries like Australia and New Zealand. The Salacia market has growing consumer awareness in North America and Latin America. The Salacia oblonga species of the Salacia is particularly a growing sector in the Salacia market in these regions. The preference of European consumers towards organic, natural and herbal products can enhance the growth of the market here. In Middle-East and Africa, the Salacia, market is expected to have a very slow growth, developing countries and less consumer awareness hindering any chances of growth of the Salacia market.

Salacia Market: Key Players

The key players in the Salacia market are Swanson Health Products, Inc., Princeton Vitamins, Sami Labs Limited., Peanut Products, and All-Season Herbs. Pvt. Ltd.