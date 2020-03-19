Sales Forecasts of Parsley Seeds Market Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2025

Parsley is a kind of biennial herb or vegetable found in the eastern part of the world, especially in countries India, Japan and Indonesia. The parsley yields a leaves, flowers and seeds. The parsley seeds obtained from the plant are mostly used for the manufacture of parsley oil which is widely used as an essential oil. All the parts of the plant, that is, roots, leaves and seeds yield oil, but the seeds contain more oil and, hence, considered a more profitable part of the plant by the manufacturers of parsley oil. The parsley oil is of great use in the personal care and pharmaceutical industry.

To Get Free Sample Request Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19177

Parsley Seed Market: Segmentation

The Parsley Seed market can be segmented as source of product, end-use and species.

On the basis of source of product, the parsley seed market can be segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end-use, the parsley seed market can be segmented as-

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Agriculture

Horticulture

On the basis of species, the parsley seed market can be segmented as-

Seed for Curled leaf

Seed for Flat leaf

Seed for Giant leaf

Parsley Seed Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The parsley seed market earlier had a strong position in the eastern regions due to the conducive environment but has found itself growing across the world due to the consumer demand. The parsley seed market is a supply side factor, as the parsley oil extract has the highest amount in the parsley seeds rather than the leaves and its roots and has proven advantageous to the manufacturers. The growing trend amongst consumers about the benefits of herbal products in personal care, has paved way for its growth in recent years. The health benefits of parsley oil as an anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory agent has led to the growth of the parsley seed market. There is growing research on the medicinal aspects of parsley seeds, and the research is also adding to the growth of the parsley seed market. Besides, being a medicinal product, the added advantage its flavor and fragrance has also fuelled the growth of the parsley seed market.

Parsley Seed Market: Regional Outlook

The parsley seeds market has seen much growth in the Asia Pacific regions such as India, China, Japan and Sri Lanka in the past and has reached the stagnancy phase and sees a slow growth in the forecast period. The parsley seed market sees stable growth in the region of the Middle East and Africa, due to abundant resources conducive climatic conditions and the region’s economy being largely dependent on the export of agricultural crops. The Europe parsley seed market is likely to experience a growth in the organic parsley seed market as the consumer sensitivity and demand for the organic products is high in this region. The North America and Latin America region is likely to experience volumetric growth due to parsley being the most widely used herb in these regions.

For More Details and Order Copy of this Report Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/19177

Parsley Seed Market: Key Players