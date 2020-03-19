Low Voltage (LV) Cable Market 2019-2024: Top Key Players, Share, Demand and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Low Voltage Cable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024. Low voltage (LV) cables are widely used in electrical equipment with a low voltage rating. These cables can generally handle 50-1000V of alternating current (AC) and 75-1500V of direct current (DC). They consist of conductors, insulators and an outer layer that are generally available in a variety of sizes, materials, and types, depending on their application. Amongst these, while conductors are usually made from copper and aluminum, outer layers are manufactured using polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Low voltage cables are widely used in telecommunications, distribution and power networks, nuclear and thermal power stations and audio-visual systems.

The thriving automotive industry represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for low voltage (LV) cables around the world. These cables are utilized in the wiring of electrical installations in vehicles. Moreover, as they can be either rigid or flexible and can withstand high temperatures, they are extensively utilized in the agriculture and construction sector worldwide. Furthermore, governments of several countries are increasingly investing in transmission and distribution (T&D) networks and smart grid infrastructure, which is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Installation Type

1. Overhead

2. Underground

Market Breakup by Material

1. Copper

2. Aluminum

Market Breakup by Overhead Product

1. Conductors

2. Fittings and Fixtures

3. Others

Market Breakup by Underground Product

1. PVC Cables

2. XLPE Cables

3. Cable Terminations

4. Cable Joints

5. Others

Market Breakup by End-User

1. Infrastructure

2. Industrial

3. Renewables

Market Breakup by Region

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry include PRYSMIAN (PRY.MI), Nexans SA (EPA: NEX), General Cable (NYSE:BGC), ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB), Sumitomo Electric Industries, NKT, Encore Wire Corporation, Finolex Cables, TE Connectivity, Caledonian Cables, Polycab Wires, Leoni, Southwire, Wanda Group, Hangzhou Cable, etc.

