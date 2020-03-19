Insulation Market 2020 With Top Countries Data : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast

Insulation refers to the process of preventing heat, sound and electricity from being transmitted from one place to another. Different insulation materials are widely utilized, depending on their application. For instance, mineral wool is used in ceilings and walls for protecting residential spaces against cold in winters and heat in summers. Besides this, insulation is widely used in buildings for minimizing thermal energy losses, reducing noise levels and preventing moisture condensation. It is also employed in the petrochemical industry for energy conservation and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Insulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% during 2020-2025.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/insulation-market

Global Insulation Market Trends

Due to rapid urbanization and increasing global population, there is a rise in construction activities, especially in emerging economies, which in turn is driving the insulation market across the globe. Moreover, glass wool, polystyrene and polyurethane foam are widely utilized as insulating materials in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for controlling temperature and protecting food products from contamination. Apart from this, owing to their low thermal conductivity and non-corrosive, non-toxic and non-flammable properties, they are employed in the oil and gas, automotive and chemical industries across the globe. These applications are anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Global Insulation Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Mineral Wool

Polyurethane

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Calcium Silicate

Others

Market Breakup by Function:

Thermal

Electric

Acoustic

Others

Market Breakup by Form:

Pipe

Foam

Blanket

Board

Others

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Power

Chemical and Petrochemical

Oil and Gas

Construction

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include GAF Materials LLC, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville Corporation, 3M Company, Owens Corning Corporation, Saint Gobain Group, Recticel NV, Kingspan Holdings (Ireland) Limited, URSA Insulation S.A., ROCKWOOL International A/S, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BASF Polyurethanes GmbH, Byucksan Corporation, and Bridgestone Corporation.

Request For Free Sample Pdf Copy @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/insulation-market/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group