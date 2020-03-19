Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market By Glorious Opportunities, Business Growth, Size, And Statistics Forecasts Up To 2026

Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Visume, Jobvite, Jobscan, JobAdder, ADP, Zoho, Lever, Paylocity, Ultimate Software, SmartRecruiters, BambooHR, ICIMS, ClearCompany, Kronos, Newton, Workday, SAP (SuccessFactors), Oracle, IBM (Kenexa), COMPAS Technology, TalentReef, Conrep, Cornerstone OnDemand, Advanced Personnel Systems, Greenhouse Software, ApplicantPro, IKraft Solutions )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisApplicant Tracking (ATS) Software, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market: Applicant tracking systems (ATS) are a type of software that act as a human resources database for organizing applicants. If you are familiar with customer relationship management tools (CRM), ATS are a close comparison, but with a particular focus on their search functionality. ATS are used by all sizes of companies to sift through large groups of job applicants, and to organize and contact those applicants. The main goal of ATS are to act as a tool designed to simplify the life of the hiring manager or recruiter. Just like a search engine, after a recruiter’s search, some applicant tracking systems rank applicants by keywords (skills, job positions) and filters (i.e. location and education).

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software in each type, can be classified into:

☑ Cloud Based

☑ On-Premise

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software in each application, can be classified into:

☑ Large Enterprises

☑ SMEs

Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

The Study Objectives Of This Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Report Are:

☯ To analyzethe key Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software manufacturers, to study the Production, Capacity, Volume, Value, Market Size, Share and development plans in future.

☯ To analyze the key regions Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software market potential and Advantage, Opportunity and Challenge, Restraints and Risks.

☯ Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market Competition Landscape, SWOT Analysis.

☯ To define, describe and forecast the Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software market by type, application and region.

☯ To analyze the opportunities in the Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software market for Stakeholders by Identifying the High Growth Segments.

☯ To analyze competitive developments such as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Acquisitions in the Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market.

☯ To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual Growth Trend and Their Contribution to the Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market.

