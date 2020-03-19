Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2026

The ‘Animal Feed Micronutrients market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Animal Feed Micronutrients market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Animal Feed Micronutrients market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Animal Feed Micronutrients market, have also been charted out in the report.

Market Segmentation

The animal feed micronutrients market has been segmented on the basis of form, type, livestock, and geography. On the basis of form, the animal feed micronutrients market can be segmented into solid and liquid. Among these segments, the solid segment is the most used type of animal feed micronutrients, and is used predominantly in the compound feed industry as well. The solid segment is further sub-segmented into powder and blocks. Depending upon type, the animal feed micronutrients market can be segmented vitamins and minerals. The minerals segment is further sub-segmented into zinc, copper, iron, manganese, blends, and others. Among the minerals, zinc and copper are the most opted-for minerals in the animal feed micronutrients market. The others segment consisting of other necessary animal feed micronutrients is on the rise as well, owing to the availability of novel products and strong advertising efforts by manufacturers. On the basis of livestock, the animal feed micronutrients market can be segmented into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and companion animals. The companion animals segment includes pets and other companion animals such as horses.

Market Regional Outlook

On the basis of regional segmentation, the market for animal feed micronutrients is segmented into five different regions: Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Out of these, Europe region dominated the animal feed micronutrients market, and is predicted to dominate the animal feed micronutrients market for a long period. Countries like China, India, Thailand, and Australia have the major number of consumers for animal feed micronutrients in this region, and the number is growing. Increasing in GDP in developing countries is enabling the consumers to opt for animal feed micronutrients, and since a large share of the economy of developing countries is dependent upon agriculture and animal derived products, the demand for animal feed micronutrients is witnessing an upward trend.

Market Drivers

The rising demand for meat and meat products, combined with the rising demand for ethically-derived animal products has driven the demand for animal feed micronutrients upwards. Increased awareness for advanced agricultural practices regarding livestock production has also had a positive impact on the global animal feed micronutrients market, since most of the livestock production comes from developing regions. A majority of the global share adopting animal feed micronutrients as an integral part of the animal diet proves to be a key driver for the animal feed micronutrients market.

The decreased cost of poultry feed, globally, because of the sustainable production of poultry feed, has optimized the budgets of poultry farmers to include more animal feed micronutrient products and maximize their profits. This is anticipated to prove to be a major driver for the animal feed micronutrients market. Market penetration and operation expansion by market players in the animal feed micronutrients is also anticipated to be a driving factor for animal feed micronutrients market, since availability of the animal feed micronutrients in the rural market is also a major issue that the animal feed micronutrient market is facing.

The global demand for dairy products has also risen in the last decade, this has resulted in increase in demand for animal feed micronutrient products, owing to more consumers opting for animal feed micronutrients to maximize their production.

Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the animal feed micronutrients market are BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Novus International, Nutreco N.V., Koninkliijke DSM N.V., Prathista Industries Limited Balchem Corporation, Alltech Inc, Cargill, Incorporated, Bluestar Adisseo Company, Kemin Industries, Lallemand Inc., DALLAS KEITH LTD, Nutreco N.V., Novus International, Inc., Purina Animal Nutrition LLC., AG Solutions, Beachport Corporation Pty Ltd, Zinpro Corporation, Bluestar Adisseo Company, DALLAS KEITH LTD, Qualitech Inc., Aries Agro, Prathista Industries Limited, and others.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Animal Feed Micronutrients market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

