Warehouse management System (WMS) Market witnessing high growth during forecast period 2020-2027 | Leading Players International Business Machines, PSI Software AG, SAP SE, Epicor Software
Growing Retail & E-Commerce Warehouse Industry Application will escalate the WMS Market at a CAGR of 15.6%
Latest market study on “Warehouse Management Systems Market (WMS) to 2027 by Component (Software, and Services), Implementation (On-Premises, and Cloud Based); Tier Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3), Industry (Manufacturing, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, and Retail & Ecommerce) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the warehouse management system market is estimated to reach US$ 9,332.6 Mn by 2027 from US$ 2,608.5 Mn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.
The global warehouse management system market for the industry vertical is fragmented into manufacturing, automotive, food & beverages, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, and others. The segmentation is based upon need for warehouse management system for real-time tracking of location of the goods in the facilities. Retail and ecommerce in the warehouse management system market have acquired the prominent share in 2018, followed by automotive, and manufacturing. Retail and ecommerce warehouses are the major contributors owing to the customers like Amazon. Widespread development of regional distribution facilities, especially in developing regions is expected to provide the WMS market with noteworthy growth opportunities in the coming years. However, the manufacturing and automotive industries are also initiating the adoption of warehouse management system for multiple reasons.
The bolstering sales in the e-commerce and the rising demand for efficient solutions to meet the Omni-channel fulfilment demands has significantly driven alterations to the logistics and warehousing industry. This has further encouraged the WMS solution and services providers to improvise their offerings in terms of scalability, flexibility and cost effectiveness.
There has been constant development in warehouse management system industry. Recently, Oracle extended its cloud based application of warehouse management system. The initiative was directed to help customers reduce logistics costs, optimize inventory levels and improve customer service. The latest global enhancements offer heightened inventory visibility through yard management and integration with Oracle Inventory Management Cloud, as well as improved extensibility with the addition of new REST Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Legacy transportation and warehouse management systems are often unable to provide insight into trailers in the yard, which creates a significant gap into visibility that can lead to fulfillment delays. Oracle WMS Cloud yard management capabilities directly address this challenge, making it easier to locate shipments in trailers in order to expedite unloading for high priority inventory.
Some of the leading warehouse management system market players are International Business Machines Corporation, PSI Software AG, SAP SE, Epicor Software Corporation, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc, Infor INC., Manhattan Associates, PTC, Inc., and TECSYS Inc. among others.
