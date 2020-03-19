Plastic Additives Market: Analysis and In-depth Study on Plastic Additives Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2025
The global Plastic Additives market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Plastic Additives market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Plastic Additives market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Plastic Additives market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Plastic Additives market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Plastic Additives market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Plastic Additives market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Plastic Additives market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Clariant
The Dow Chemical Company
Evonik Industries
ExxonMobil
LANXESS
Mitsui Chemicals
Adeka Corporation
AkzoNobel
Albemarle Corporation
Baerlocher Group
Emerald Performance Materials
Grafe Advanced Polymers
Kaneka Corporation
Milliken
PolyOne
Sabo
Sakai Chemical Industry
Songwon
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Plasticizers
Stabilizers
Flame retardants
Impact modifiers
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Construction
Others
