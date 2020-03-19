Medical Carts Market Expected to Reach $1,512.12 million by 2026 – Jaco, AFC, Bergmann, Medline, Armstrong Medical, Omnicell, Ergotron, ITD, Midmark, Capsa

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Medical Carts Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Medical Carts market is accounted for $611.12 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,512.12 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.9%. Medical carts are lightweight and durable mobile carts used in medical amenities for storing and transporting medications, emergency equipment, and medical supplies. Some of the reasons behind the favorable growth include rising acceptance of EMR (electronic medical records) in hospitals, increasing demand for medical and surgical staff, growing prevalence of musculoskeletal injury (MSI) and accessibility of technologically advanced medical carts. However, lack of skilled workforce, shortage of funds and high cost of modified medical carts are some factors reflecting the market strength.

Know More|Get Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00015884

On the basis of end user, hospitals segments is expected to account for the largest market share owing to greater accessibility of technologically advanced products and growing adoption of mobile medical workstations. Moreover, rise in scope for advertising EHR incentive programs in hospitals to support patient involvement is also expected to propel the market growth.

In terms of geography, North America commanded the largest market share attributed to the existence of modernized healthcare operations from hospital admissions to reimbursements and accessibility of integrated healthcare IT systems to maintain electronic health records are some factors contributing to the region’s dominance.

Some of the key players in this market include Jaco, Inc., AFC Industries, Inc., The Bergmann Group, Medline Industries, Inc., Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc., Omnicell, Inc., Ergotron, Inc., ITD GmbH, Midmark Corporation, Capsa Solutions Llc, InterMetro Industries Corporation, Enovate Medical, Advantech Co., Ltd., Harloff Manufacturing Co and Hergo Ergonomic Support Systems, Inc.

Cart Types Covered:

– Procedure Carts

– Anesthesia Carts

– Emergency Carts

– Computer Medical Cart

– Other Cart Types

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00015884

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Medical Carts Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Medical Carts Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Medical Carts Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Medical Carts Market Overview

5.2 Global Medical Carts Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Medical Carts Market

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.