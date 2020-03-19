Wellhead Equipment Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2026 – Cameron International, Oil States, GE, Baker Hughes, Nabors Industries, Forum Energy, Aker, Weir

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Wellhead Equipment-Global Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Wellhead Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2026. Wellheads equipments provide the end point of casing and tubing strings. These equipments also control pressure and give’s access to the main casing /tubing. Some of the key drivers favoring to the market growth include increasing demand for exploration and production activities by oil and gas companies, instability in operational rigs growing deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and various reservoir characteristics. On the contrary, decreasing oil prices, environmental risk, scarcity of skilled labor are some factors which are inhibiting the market growth.

Based on application, offshore fields segment commanded the largest market share attributed to recent advancements in several offshore reserves across the globe. Also, these wells are mostly large reservoirs with high volume and pressure which instigate major oil key players to focus more on offshore field explorations rather than on reservoirs onshore.

In terms of geography, North America commanded the largest market share during the forecast period owing to rising government support across many countries, especially in US is anticipated to grow the market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in this market include Cameron International Corporation, Oil States International, Inc., GE Energy , Baker Hughes Inc, Nabors Industries Limited, Forum Energy Technologies, Aker Solutions , National Oil well Varco Inc., Weir Group Plc., Stream Flo, FMC Technologies, Drill Quip, Sensus, Shanghai Wellhead Equipment Manufacture and Wellhead System.

Components Covered:

– Choke

– Flanges

– Master valve

– Hangers

– Other Components

Applications Covered:

– Offshore

– Onshore

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Wellhead Equipment-Global Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Wellhead Equipment-Global Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Wellhead Equipment-Global Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Wellhead Equipment-Global Market Overview

5.2 Global Wellhead Equipment-Global Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Wellhead Equipment-Global Market

