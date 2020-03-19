Pain Management Drugs and Devices Market Expected to Reach $61.52 billion by 2023 – Abbott, Endo, Abbvie, Johnson, Novartis, Grunenthal, ELI Lilly, Hisamitsu

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Pain Management Drugs and Devices-Global Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Pain Management Drugs and Devices Market is accounted for $41.73 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $61.52 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Growing healthcare industry across the globe, rapid technological developments and increasing various pain disorders tied with rising global geriatric people are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as availability of alternative therapies, drug abuse and patent expiration of prescription drugs are hindering the market.

Neuromodulation is technology that is used for the alteration or modulation of the nerve activity by using chemical agents or electrical stimulation to the specific neurological sites in the body. Most of the neuromodulation devices work through electrical stimulation. Neuromodulation devices are used by the application of electrodes to the brain, peripheral nerves or the spinal cord. The electrode leads in neuromodulation devices are connected through an extension cable to a power source and pulse generator, which generates required electrical impulses. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing government support, growing middle-class population and disposable income levels in this region.

Some of the key players in the Pain Management Drugs and Devices Market include Abbott Laboratories, Endo International, Abbvie, DJO Global Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, Grunenthal Gmbh, ELI Lilly & Co, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Astrazeneca Plc, Purdue Pharma LP, Glaxosmithkline, Medtronic and Boston Scientific Corp.

Device Types Covered:

– Neuromodulation Devices

– Analgesic Infusion Pumps

– Ablation Devices

– Electrical stimulation devices

Drug Classes Covered:

– Non-Narcotic Analgesics

– Narcotic Pain Management

– Opioids

– Antidepressent

– Anesthetics

– NSAIDS

– Anticovulsants

– Anti-Migraine Agents

– Other Drug Classes

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Pain Management Drugs and Devices-Global Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Pain Management Drugs and Devices-Global Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Pain Management Drugs and Devices-Global Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Pain Management Drugs and Devices-Global Market Overview

5.2 Global Pain Management Drugs and Devices-Global Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Pain Management Drugs and Devices-Global Market

