Population Health Management Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.8% to Reach $136.6 billion by 2026 – WeLLCentive, All scripts Healthcare, Epic, Cerner, HealthCatalyst, Verscend, Conifer Health

According to Publisher, the Global Population Health Management Market is accounted for $17.2 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% to reach $136.6 billion by 2026. Few factors like government initiatives to control spread of diseases and acceptance of HCIT, increasing geriatric population and chronic diseases, execution of the affordable care act in the U.S., necessity for affordable treatment options and advancement in IT and big data capabilities are fuelling the market growth. However, improper data management capabilities and dearth of skilled professionals, threat to patient information and unwillingness to migrate from legacy systems are hampering the market growth. The focus on personalized medicine and value-based medicine generates abundant opportunities for the growth of the market. The infrastructure costs incurred to set up a strong population health management program are a challenge to the market.

By mode of operation, the cloud based operation or usage in healthcare has dramatically increased becoming both a strategic and operational necessity. Another big factor in the shift toward the cloud includes the protections for providers brought about by the new HIPAA revisions. With these protections the liability for keeping patient data secure has shifted to healthcare business associates. Many organizations are in turn, shifting the contractual responsibility for securing the information to their vendors. Healthcare organizations are served using Cloud-based solutions to share and integrate information from different locations or systems in real time, and in the production of database registries.

Based on Application, Automating Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH), a holistic approach to primary care that is designed to improve care coordination, is widely viewed as a key building block of PHM. The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) criteria for PCMH recognition includes components such as patient-centered access, team-based care, and performance measurement. Medical homes are also required to show their PHM capabilities in areas such as care management and support, care coordination and care transitions, health assessments, and the use of data in PHM.

By geography, the market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be referred to the execution of a number of PHM programs to improve population health in Australia, fast growing healthcare industry in India, growing medical tourism in Asia and efforts taken to digitalize the healthcare system in China etc.

Some of the key players in the market are WeLLCentive, Inc, All scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, Epic Corporation, Inc., Cerner Corporation, HealthCatalyst, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Verscend Technologies, Inc, Conifer Health solutions,LLC, Medecision,inc., Accenture PLP , Healthagen, LLC (A Division of Aetna, Inc.), Enli Health Intelligence, EClinicalWorks, Mckesson Corporation, Ockhardt Ltd. and Optumhealth.

