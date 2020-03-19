Learning Management System (LMS) Market Growth Rate by 2027 – Top Companies Cornerstone Ondemand, Docebo, Ibm, Netdimensions, Sap Se, Blackboard, Saba Software, Mcgraw-Hill Education, Pearson, D2l

The growing trend of adoption of LMS by the HEOs (Higher education Organization) across the world is different than the adoption trend of colleges and universities. The HEO over past few years have significantly driven the demand for LMS. At present, U.S is the largest adopter of LMS in higher education sector, however Western Europe and other countries of North America are anticipated to gradually increase their demand for cost-effective LMS in the coming years.

The global learning management system Market is expected to grow from US$ 5.05 billion in 2016 to US$ 18.44 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.52% between 2017 and 2025.

Blackboard Inc., is the largest provider of LMS to the HEO followed by Canvas and Docebo. These companies are thriving to develop cost efficient LMS for HEO in order to drive the demand for LMS in higher education sector.

The reports cover key developments in the Learning Management System (LMS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Learning Management System (LMS) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Learning Management System (LMS) market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

Docebo

IBM Corporation

Netdimensions Ltd.

SAP SE

Blackboard Inc.

SABA Software, Inc.

Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Pearson Plc

D2L Corporation

The “Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Learning Management System (LMS) industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Learning Management System (LMS) market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Learning Management System (LMS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Learning Management System (LMS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Learning Management System (LMS) market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Learning Management System (LMS) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Learning Management System (LMS) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Learning Management System (LMS) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Learning Management System (LMS) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

