New Live 2020: AI in Healthcare Market by Global Trends, Size, Growth | Witness to Grow Remarkable CAGR 2025 | 24% of CAGR
Snapshot: The development of AI technology is helping the healthcare ecosystem to flourish. It has been witnessing a lot of transformations and growth with new technological breakthroughs in various applications such as diagnosis, advanced medical device, drug discovery, hospital management, etc. Several new research projects are being undertaken by the top technology companies and healthcare professionals. Google, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft believe that penetrating into the healthcare ecosystem can offer tremendous business opportunities. Google has collaborated with doctors in the US and has developed a new innovative algorithm that can identify diabetic retinopathy with high accuracy as checked by certified ophthalmologists. This advanced treatment has also been introduced in developing countries like India in 2019.
Download Exclusive free Sample PDF Copy of this Report:
https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/319
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Berkshire Hathaway have created a joint venture and have named the new healthcare venture as “Haven”. The aim of this healthcare venture is to provide better treatment at a lower cost by using advanced technologies such as AI. These are some of the factors that are driving the AI In Healthcare Market Ecosystem. According to our estimates the AI In Healthcare Market Ecosystem is expected to witness growth at approximately 24% CAGR during 2018 to 2023.
Market Segmentation:
This report also studies critical parameters of Point of AI in Healthcare market like Industry Chain, Raw Materials, Cost, Technology, Consumer Preference, Industry Overall (including but not limited to History, Development & Trend, Market Competition, Trade Overview, Policy, Region, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, and more
If you have any query Regarding with this AI in Healthcare Market Ecosystem,
https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/319
Research methodology of AI in Healthcare Market:
Research study on the AI in Healthcare Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review. This report focuses on the global AI in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
The major players operating in the Global AI In Healthcare Market Ecosystem are as follows:
|Company
|Ecosystem Positioning
|Total Revenue (US$)
|Region
|Google LLC.
|Solution & Service Provider
|$136.22 Billion
|Global
|Intel Corporation
|Component Manufacturers
|$70.8 Billion
|Global
|Koninklijke Philips N.V.
|Device Manufacturers
|$20.08 Billion
|Global
|General Electric Company
|Device Manufacturers
|$121.6 Billion
|Global
|IBM Corporation
|Solution & Service Provider
|$79 Billion
|Global
Table of Content
Ecosystem Report – Table of Content
- Introduction
- Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Definition
- Scope of study
- Research Methodology
- Assumptions/ Inferences
- Sources
- Primary Interviews
- Secondary Sources
- Key Secondary Webpages
- Whitepapers
- Annual Reports
- Investor/Analyst Presentations
- About FABRIC
- Executive Summary
Ecosystem Positioning
- Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Ecosystem Snapshot
- Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation
- By Components
- Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation
And more…
View Complete Report with Table of Content:
https://www.alltheresearch.com/report/319/ai-in-healthcare-ecosystem-market