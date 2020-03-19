Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026|Oceaneering, Aker Solutions, Nexans

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Research Report: Oceaneering, Aker Solutions, Nexans, Technip, Prysmian, Subsea 7, Vallourec, Parker, Cortland, Orient Cable

Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Segmentation by Product: Thermoplastic Hose UmbilicalSteel Tube UmbilicalPower UmbilicalIntegrated Services Umbilical

Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Segmentation by Application: 1500m

Each segment of the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Thermoplastic Hose Umbilical

1.4.3 Steel Tube Umbilical

1.4.4 Power Umbilical

1.4.5 Integrated Services Umbilical

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 <500m

1.5.3 501m-1000m

1.5.4 1001m-1500m

1.5.5 >1500m

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production

2.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production by Regions

4.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production

4.2.2 United States Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production

4.3.2 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production

4.4.2 China Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production

4.5.2 Japan Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue by Type

6.3 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Oceaneering

8.1.1 Oceaneering Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals

8.1.4 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Aker Solutions

8.2.1 Aker Solutions Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals

8.2.4 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Nexans

8.3.1 Nexans Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals

8.3.4 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Technip

8.4.1 Technip Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals

8.4.4 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Prysmian

8.5.1 Prysmian Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals

8.5.4 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Subsea 7

8.6.1 Subsea 7 Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals

8.6.4 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Vallourec

8.7.1 Vallourec Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals

8.7.4 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Parker

8.8.1 Parker Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals

8.8.4 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Cortland

8.9.1 Cortland Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals

8.9.4 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Orient Cable

8.10.1 Orient Cable Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals

8.10.4 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Upstream Market

11.1.1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Raw Material

11.1.3 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Distributors

11.5 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

