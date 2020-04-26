CAGR +18.9 %, Cardiac Biomarkers Market: All You Need to Know | Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, , Siemens Healthcare

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, , Siemens Healthcare, , Alere Inc., , Becton, Dickinson and Company, , Bio-Rad Laboratories, , BioMerieux, , Randox laboratories, , Beckman Coulter , Thermo Fisher Scientific. Conceptual analysis of the Cardiac Biomarkers Market product types, application wise segmented study. Pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics, Exploration of major regional segmentation based on how the market is predicted to grow.

Global cardiac biomarkers market to reach USD 4,957.1 million by 2025.

Global cardiac biomarkers market is valued at approximately USD 1,241 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.9 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases cost effective device, non-invasive method, accuracy in prediction, helpful in clinical trials, multi-application, increasing point of care application along with the technological advancements using cardiac biomarkers are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of cardiac biomarkers globally.

Global cardiac biomarker market is majorly driven by rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases such as circulatory diseases, heart attacks and strokes are the leading cause for the premature death across the world. Cardiovascular diseases are caused by rising stress level and work pressure, harmful use of alcohol, unhealthy diet, obesity, tobacco use, and physical inactivity and it is most popular in aging population. Thus, cardiovascular diseases are the major cause of death across the globe. According the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015 around 17.7million people died from cardiovascular diseases, signifying 31 % of global deaths, out of these 7.4million died due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million died due to stroke across the world. As a result, the demand & adoption of cardiac biomarker would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Key market challenge for the global cardiac biomarker market is approval clinical validity and utility of biomarkers- based tests. However, to overcome this challenge the market also has various opportunities such as point of care testing using cardiac biomarkers, future developments in novel cardiac biomarkers and demand of personalized medicine.

On the basis of segmentation, the cardiac biomarkers market is segmented into type, application and location of testing. The type segment of global Cardiac Biomarkers market is classified into creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins (T.I), myoglobin, Natriuretic Peptides (BNP & NT-PROBNP), ischemia modified albumin, others. Based on application segment the global cardiac biomarkers market is classified into myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, Atherosclerosis, other applications of which myocardial infarction holds the highest share in the global cardiac biomarkers market due to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The location of testing segment includes point of care testing and laboratory testing of which point of care accounts for the fastest growing segment due to clinicians and doctors mainly use point of care cardiac testing for quick testing and monitoring patients who are having chest pain.

Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, , Siemens Healthcare, , Alere Inc., , Becton, Dickinson and Company, , Bio-Rad Laboratories, , BioMerieux, , Randox laboratories, , Beckman Coulter , Thermo Fisher Scientific

By type (Myocardial muscle Creatine Kinase, Myoglobin, Troponins (T and I), Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA), Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP and Others) Application (myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, Atherosclerosis, other applications) Location of Testing (point of care testing and laboratory testing)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2017 2022 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2025) United States xx xx xx xx% xx% EU xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% India xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report delivers a basic overview of the Cardiac Biomarkers industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. What’s more, the Cardiac Biomarkers industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary qualitative research for data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry-related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs, and tables. The report answers future development trends of Cardiac Biomarkers based on stating the current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Cardiac Biomarkers Market.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Cardiac Biomarkers market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Cardiac Biomarkers market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Cardiac Biomarkers industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Cardiac Biomarkers market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Cardiac Biomarkers market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global Cardiac Biomarkers market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Cardiac Biomarkers market size, percentage of GDP, and average Cardiac Biomarkers market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Cardiac Biomarkers market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Cardiac Biomarkers market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Cardiac Biomarkers market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Cardiac Biomarkers market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

