Agricultural Enzymes Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2025 | Novozymes A/S, Syngenta AG , BASF SE, Agrinos as , Stoller USA Inc.

Global Agricultural Enzymes Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Novozymes A/S, Syngenta AG , BASF SE, Agrinos as , Stoller USA Inc. , Bioworks, Inc., Agri Life , Bayer Cropscience AG , Monsanto Company , E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company. Conceptual analysis of the Agricultural Enzymes Market product types, application wise segmented study. Pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics, Exploration of major regional segmentation based on how the market is predicted to grow.

Global Agricultural Enzymes Market is valued approximately USD 279 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rise in need for food security, growing demand for agricultural biologicals and advancements in farming practices are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of agricultural enzymes globally. Moreover, escalating demand for organic food and growing importance of enhancement of crop quality are some drivers that are supplementing the growth of the agricultural enzymes market globally.

According to the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture in 2018, United States continues to be the largest market for organic foods across the world representing around 48% of the total, followed by France 8% and Germany 12%. In 2016, Organic products exceeded to 5% of total sales and sales of organic commodities increase 23% as compared to previous year. Additionally, demand for organic beef, chicken and dairy products continues to rise, has resulted in an annual increase in organic soybean and corn imports around 33% per year. Thus, growing demand for organic food would increase the demand for agricultural enzymes as these helps to enhance soil fertility, crop quality, strengthening of soil thereby, aiding the growth of the global agricultural enzymes market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, growing demand for soil enzymes along with the adoption of modern farming practices offers lucrative growth prospects for the global agricultural enzymes market globally over the forecast period. However, stringent international regulations related to biological products is the major factor that impede the growth of global agricultural enzymes market.

Based on segmentation, the agricultural enzymes market is segmented into type, crop type and product type. The type segment of global agricultural enzymes market is classified into phosphatases, dehydrogenases, proteases, sulfatases and others of which phosphatase holds the leading position as it plays an important role in the soil systems due to its ability to solubilize soil mineral. On the basis of crop type, the market is bifurcated into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals and other crop types. The oilseeds & pulses followed by the cereals & grains are widely consumed, hence gaining importance as cash crops. The product segment includes soil fertility products and growth enhancing products.

Novozymes A/S, Syngenta AG , BASF SE, Agrinos as , Stoller USA Inc. , Bioworks, Inc., Agri Life , Bayer Cropscience AG , Monsanto Company , E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

By Type (phosphatases, dehydrogenases, proteases, sulfatases and others) Product Type (soil fertility products and growth enhancing products) Crop Type (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals and other crop types)

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report delivers a basic overview of the Agricultural Enzymes industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. What’s more, the Agricultural Enzymes industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary qualitative research for data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry-related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs, and tables. The report answers future development trends of Agricultural Enzymes based on stating the current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Agricultural Enzymes Market.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Agricultural Enzymes market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Agricultural Enzymes market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Agricultural Enzymes industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Agricultural Enzymes market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Agricultural Enzymes market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global Agricultural Enzymes market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Agricultural Enzymes market size, percentage of GDP, and average Agricultural Enzymes market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Agricultural Enzymes market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Agricultural Enzymes market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Agricultural Enzymes market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Agricultural Enzymes market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

