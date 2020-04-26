Advanced Tires Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2025 | Continental , Bridgestone , Michelin , Goodyear , Pirelli , Sumitomo

Global Advanced Tires Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Continental , Bridgestone , Michelin , Goodyear , Pirelli , Sumitomo , Yokohama , Hankook Tire , Nokian , Ceat , Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.. Conceptual analysis of the Advanced Tires Market product types, application wise segmented study. Pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics, Exploration of major regional segmentation based on how the market is predicted to grow.

Global advanced tires market is valued approximately USD 136 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand of advanced technologies such as increasing demand for connected and autonomous technologies in automotive sector is expected to drive the market growth. Advanced tires comprise technologies including RFID chips, self-inflating, multi-chamber, and all-in-one tires. These technologies are expected to increase demand for advanced tires across the globe. Increasing industry standard for advancing advanced tire are also a driving factor for the market growth. For instance as per RAIN RFID Alliance in 2018, ISO/NP 20909 – Radio frequency identification (RFID) tire tags, SO/NP 20910 – Coding for Radio frequency identification (RFID) tire tags, ISO/NP 20911 – Embedding methods for Radio frequency identification (RFID) tire tags and ISO/NP 20912 – Testing methods for Radio frequency identification are some of the standards that also contributes in the advancement of automotive tires.

On the basis of segmentation, the Advanced Tires market is segmented into On-Highway Vehicle Type, Technology Type, Off-Highway Vehicle Type, Niche Technology, Material Type and Type segments. On-Highway Vehicle Type segment includes LDV and HDV, Technology Type segment is divided into Chip-Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires, Multi-Chamber Tires and All-In-One Tires). Moreover, Off-Highway Vehicle Type is categorized into In-Vehicle and External Cloud Ser Agricultural Tractors, Construction & Mining Equipment and industrial Equipment, Niche Technology includes 3D Printed Tires Autonomous Vehicle Advanced Tires, Material Type includes Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber Steel, Elastomers and Other Materials and Type is categorized into Pneumatic Tires, Run-Flat Tires and Airless Tires.

Continental , Bridgestone , Michelin , Goodyear , Pirelli , Sumitomo , Yokohama , Hankook Tire , Nokian , Ceat , Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

By On-Highway Vehicle Type (LDV and HDV) By Technology Type (Chip-Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires, Multi-Chamber Tires and All-In-One Tires) By Off-Highway Vehicle Type (In-Vehicle and External Cloud Ser Agricultural Tractors, Construction & Mining Equipment and industrial Equipment) Niche Technology (3D Printed Tires Autonomous Vehicle Advanced Tires) By Material Type Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber Steel, Elastomers and Other Materials) By Type (Pneumatic Tires, Run-Flat Tires and Airless Tires)

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary qualitative research for data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry-related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs, and tables. The report answers future development trends of Advanced Tires based on stating the current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Advanced Tires Market.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Advanced Tires market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Advanced Tires market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Advanced Tires industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Advanced Tires market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Advanced Tires market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global Advanced Tires market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Advanced Tires market size, percentage of GDP, and average Advanced Tires market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Advanced Tires market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Advanced Tires market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Advanced Tires market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Advanced Tires market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

