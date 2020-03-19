Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Market Research Methodology, Market Forecast To 2026

Analysis of the Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market

The presented global Animal Feed Micronutrients market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Animal Feed Micronutrients market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Animal Feed Micronutrients market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Animal Feed Micronutrients market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Animal Feed Micronutrients market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Animal Feed Micronutrients market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Animal Feed Micronutrients market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Animal Feed Micronutrients market into different market segments such as:

Market Segmentation

The animal feed micronutrients market has been segmented on the basis of form, type, livestock, and geography. On the basis of form, the animal feed micronutrients market can be segmented into solid and liquid. Among these segments, the solid segment is the most used type of animal feed micronutrients, and is used predominantly in the compound feed industry as well. The solid segment is further sub-segmented into powder and blocks. Depending upon type, the animal feed micronutrients market can be segmented vitamins and minerals. The minerals segment is further sub-segmented into zinc, copper, iron, manganese, blends, and others. Among the minerals, zinc and copper are the most opted-for minerals in the animal feed micronutrients market. The others segment consisting of other necessary animal feed micronutrients is on the rise as well, owing to the availability of novel products and strong advertising efforts by manufacturers. On the basis of livestock, the animal feed micronutrients market can be segmented into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and companion animals. The companion animals segment includes pets and other companion animals such as horses.

Market Regional Outlook

On the basis of regional segmentation, the market for animal feed micronutrients is segmented into five different regions: Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Out of these, Europe region dominated the animal feed micronutrients market, and is predicted to dominate the animal feed micronutrients market for a long period. Countries like China, India, Thailand, and Australia have the major number of consumers for animal feed micronutrients in this region, and the number is growing. Increasing in GDP in developing countries is enabling the consumers to opt for animal feed micronutrients, and since a large share of the economy of developing countries is dependent upon agriculture and animal derived products, the demand for animal feed micronutrients is witnessing an upward trend.

Market Drivers

The rising demand for meat and meat products, combined with the rising demand for ethically-derived animal products has driven the demand for animal feed micronutrients upwards. Increased awareness for advanced agricultural practices regarding livestock production has also had a positive impact on the global animal feed micronutrients market, since most of the livestock production comes from developing regions. A majority of the global share adopting animal feed micronutrients as an integral part of the animal diet proves to be a key driver for the animal feed micronutrients market.

The decreased cost of poultry feed, globally, because of the sustainable production of poultry feed, has optimized the budgets of poultry farmers to include more animal feed micronutrient products and maximize their profits. This is anticipated to prove to be a major driver for the animal feed micronutrients market. Market penetration and operation expansion by market players in the animal feed micronutrients is also anticipated to be a driving factor for animal feed micronutrients market, since availability of the animal feed micronutrients in the rural market is also a major issue that the animal feed micronutrient market is facing.

The global demand for dairy products has also risen in the last decade, this has resulted in increase in demand for animal feed micronutrient products, owing to more consumers opting for animal feed micronutrients to maximize their production.

Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the animal feed micronutrients market are BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Novus International, Nutreco N.V., Koninkliijke DSM N.V., Prathista Industries Limited Balchem Corporation, Alltech Inc, Cargill, Incorporated, Bluestar Adisseo Company, Kemin Industries, Lallemand Inc., DALLAS KEITH LTD, Nutreco N.V., Novus International, Inc., Purina Animal Nutrition LLC., AG Solutions, Beachport Corporation Pty Ltd, Zinpro Corporation, Bluestar Adisseo Company, DALLAS KEITH LTD, Qualitech Inc., Aries Agro, Prathista Industries Limited, and others.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Animal Feed Micronutrients market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Animal Feed Micronutrients market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

