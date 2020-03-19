IT Asset Management Market Innovations and Technological Growth by 2027 | Snow Software, Flexera Software, LANDESK Software, Oracle

Sameer Joshi

IT Asset Management is a layer of business practices that cover all the business units within an organization. IT asset management joins the financial, inventory, contractual, and risk management responsibilities to manage the overall life cycle of IT assets, including tactical and strategic decision making. Assets include all elements of software and hardware that are found in a business environment. Many small and large enterprises are commonly using IT asset management software these days.

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

1.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

2. BMC Software Inc.

3. CA Technologies Inc.

4. ServiceNow Inc.

5. Cherwell Software Inc.

6. Snow Software

7. Flexera Software LLC.

8. LANDESK Software

9. Oracle Corporation

10. Aspera Technologies Inc

What Is The Dynamics Of IT Asset Management Market?

Advantages such as faster and easier assets inventory control, easy deployment, and the rising demand from businesses to lower operational expenditures are anticipated to boost the IT asset management market globally. Concerns around the compatibility of IT asset management software with various enterprise applications are one of the major restraining factors for the IT asset management market. Growing market attractiveness in emerging industry verticals especially healthcare is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the IT asset management market.

What Is The Scope Of IT Asset Management Market?

The “Global IT Asset Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the IT asset management market with detailed market segmentation by end-user, deployment and enterprises. The global IT asset management migration market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IT asset management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What Is The Market Segmentation?

The global IT asset management market is segmented on the basis of enterprises, deployment, and end-user. On the basis of enterprise, the IT asset management market is segmented into small, medium, and large enterprises. On the basis of deployment, the IT asset management market is segmented into on premises, cloud, and hybrid. On the basis of end user, the IT asset management market is segmented into BFSI, telecom, healthcare, transportation, government, manufacturing, energy and utilities.

What Is The Regional Framework Of IT Asset Management Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IT asset management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IT asset management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

