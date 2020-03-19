Industrial Hemp Market Players, Current Market Scenario with Dun Agro, Ecofibre, GenCanna Global USA, Hemp Oil Canada, Hemp Pol, Hemp

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune

Industrial hemp is also known as hemp. Industrial hemp is the strain of the cannabis sativa plant species usually which is found in the northern hemisphere. Industrial hemp is cultivated for industrial (non-drug) use and consumer products. Industrial hemp is low in active tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and high in fiber. Industrial hemp can be used to replace many potentially harmful products such as tree paper, plastics, petroleum-based products which do not decompose quickly. Industrial hemp is produced in various countries across the world. Major producers include Canada, France, and China.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.COLORADO HEMP WORKS

2. Dun Agro

3. Ecofibre Ltd

4. GenCanna Global USA, Inc.

5. Hemp Oil Canada

6. Hemp Pol and

7. Hemp, Inc.

8. Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.

9. HempFlax BV

10. The Konoplex Group

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00018584

What is the Dynamics of Industrial Hemp Market?

Increasing legalization in the farming of industrial hemp across the globe is driving the dem and for industrial hemp market. Furthermore, various functional properties of hemp seed and hemp seed oil are also projected to influence the industrial hemp market significantly. Moreover, increasing use of industrial hemp in different food applications is anticipated to have a robust impact in the industrial hemp market. The growing number of chronic diseases, in turn, are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

What is the SCOPE of Industrial Hemp Market?

The “Global Industrial Hemp Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial hemp market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, source and geography. The global industrial hemp market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial hemp market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global industrial hemp market is segmented on the basis of type, application and source. Based on type, the market is segmented into hemp seed, hemp seed oil, CBD hemp oil, and hemp fiber. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food, textiles, beverages, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and others. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into conventional and organic.

What is the Regional Framework of Industrial Hemp Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global industrial hemp market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The industrial hemp market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00018584

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.