E-Scrap Recycling Market 2020 Growth Opportunities and Future Scope till 2027

The high penetration of electronic goods and appliances in the consumer sector has created the need for the efficient disposal of these devices post usage. The strict regulations concerning safe disposable and favorable policies for e-scrap recycling management are some factors contributing to the growth of the e-scrap recycling market during the forecast period. Additionally, developed countries often ship their e-waste to the developing countries providing employment opportunities to its people.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd, Ecoreco Ltd., Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI), Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Sims Metal Management Limited, Stena Metall AB, Tetronics Limited, Umicore

The e-scrap recycling market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for regulated waste disposal systems. Increasing penetration of electronic devices is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the high cost of recycling may hamper the growth of the e-scrap recycling market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing initiatives by electronics manufacturers for sustainable development create lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The global e-scrap recycling market is segmented on the basis of product type and processed material. Based on product type, the market is segmented as IT and telecom equipment, small household appliances, large white goods, and others. On the basis of the processed material, the market is segmented as metal, glass, plastic, and others.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

