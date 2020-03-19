Natural surfactants Market Overview- Opportunities, Impact of Drivers, Key Venders by Industry Size, Types, Applications, Forecast By 2026 – BASF, DowduPont, Air Products and Chemicals, Stepan Company, Clariant

Natural Surfactants taken directly from the natural sources such animals, plants as are also referred bio surfactants. Natural surfactants have low toxicity as compared to synthetic surfactants and are biodegradable. Stringent government regulation with the use of conventional surfactants coupled with growing end use industries are two driving forces of the market growth. For instance, the protection and safety of surfactant products are regulated by U.S. EPA and other deferral and local agencies.

The regional analysis of global Natural surfactants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for natural surfactants in different applications such as personal care, detergent and oilfield chemicals.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF

DowduPont

Air Products and Chemicals

Stepan Company

Clariant

Croda International

Kao Corporation

Sasol

India Glycols

Galaxy Surfactants

Akzonobel N.V.

Solvay

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Anionic Natural surfactants

Nonionic Natural surfactants

Cationic Natural surfactants

Amphoteric Natural surfactants

By Application:

Detergents

Personal Care

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Oilfield Chemicals

Agricultural Chemicals

Others

