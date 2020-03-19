Incident Response Market Technology Growth Research Report Forecast 2017 to 2025 | Cisco, IBM, Symantec, Check Point, Fireeye

Global Incident Response Market to reach USD 48 billion by 2025.

Global Incident Response Market valued approximately USD 9.30 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Stringent government regulations and compliances requirements, growing level of cyber-attacks, and heavy financial losses post incident occurrence have led enterprises to adopt incident response solutions and services to detect and respond to advanced cyber threats and data breaches. Moreover, the Small and Medium-size enterprises (SMEs) are gaining a high traction in the market, as they are more targeted by cyber-attacks and data breaches. With the adoption of incident response solutions, organizations can effectively maintain and secure their critical information from data breaches and respond to an incident more efficiently.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Cisco, IBM, Symantec, Check Point, Fireeye, Dell, Accenture, Verizone, Coalfire,&Swimlane .

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component :

– Solutions

– Services

By Services:

– Retainer

– Assessment & Response

– Table Top Exercises

– Planning & Development

– Advance Threat Hunting

By Security Type:

– Web Security

– Application Security

– Endpoint Security

– Network Security

– Cloud Security

By Deployment Mode:

– Cloud

– On premises

By Organization Size:

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Government

– Healthcare & Life Science

– Retail & Ecommerce

– Travel & Hospitality

– Manufacturing

– Telecom & I.T

