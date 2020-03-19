Green and Bio Polyols Market Disclosing Latest Advancement 2019 to 2026 | Cargill, The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Stepan Company
Global Green and Bio Polyols Market is valued approximately at USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Green and Bio Polyols are bio based high quality polyols those are synthesized by raw materials such as rapeseed or tall oils. These bio polyols are used extensively in the manufacturing of rigid polyurethane foams. Further, these foams are used in bedding & furniture, construction, automotive industry and more. Growing demand for bio-based products coupled with growing demand for lightweight material, better material in manufacturing are key driving factors of market growth.
Major market player included in this report are:
Cargill Inc.
The DOW Chemical Company
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Stepan Company
Biobased Technologies LLC
Emery Oleochemicals
Jayant Agro Organics Pvt. Ltd.
Global Bio-Chem Technology Group
E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.
The regional analysis of global Green and Bio Polyols market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for aluminum alloy from the automotive industry coupled with government support.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type of Raw Materials:
Natural Oils and Their Derivatives
Sucrose
Carbon Dioxide
Recycled Polymers
By Type:
Polyether Polyols
Polyester Polyols
By Application:
Pu Flexible Foam
Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers
Pu Rigid Foam
By End-use Industries:
Furniture & Bedding
Automotive
Construction
Packaging
Carpet Backing
Others
