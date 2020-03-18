UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market – Snapshot on Global Benefits 2025
The global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Arkema
Allnex
Toagosei
BASF
Royal DSM
Coatings Covestro
Nippon Gohsei
Hitachi Chemical
IGM Resins
Lambson
Alberdingk
Jiangsu Sanmu
Wanhua Chemical
Eternal
Soltech
Dymax
Rahn
Perstorp
Qualipoly
DIC
Double Bond Chemical
Nagase Chemtex
CBC
Arakawa Chemical
Deuchem
Siltech
BYK-Chemie
Nissan Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Oligomers
Monomers
Photoinitiators
Additives
Segment by Application
Overprint varnish
Printing inks
Adhesives
3D printing
